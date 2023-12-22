The Peruvian government responded this Friday (22) to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court) that “there was no contempt” in the pardon granted to former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), since the sentences against him for the massacres of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta were executed at the time.

In a joint statement, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice stated that “the Peruvian State fully respects the treaties and decisions of the system for the promotion and protection of human rights.”

Likewise, it ratified its “firm adherence” to the American Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the defense of the human person and respect for their dignity.

The Inter-American Court declared the Peruvian State in contempt on Thursday “because it carried out the sentence handed down by the Constitutional Court of Peru, on March 17, 2022, which restored the effects of the pardon 'for humanitarian reasons' granted on December 24, 2017 ” by then president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to Alberto Fujimori, “despite the Court [IDH] ordered him to refrain from implementing it.”

In a resolution published on Thursday, the Inter-American Court recalled that it ordered the non-implementation of the pardon because “it did not observe the standards of international law that should be taken into account when carrying out jurisdictional control”.

In its statement today, the Peruvian State specified that on December 11 it requested the court to implement the enhanced supervision mechanism.

“In the aforementioned sense, there was no contempt on the part of the State, since the sentences handed down in the cases referred to by the Court were executed and are being implemented within the parameters of the international instruments to which Peru is a party”, added the communicated.

Furthermore, the note confirmed that Peru will present compliance with the report requested in the resolution with the argument of its position, in accordance with the procedure and within the deadline established by the Inter-American Court, which expires on March 4, 2024.

Fujimori, aged 85 and serving a 25-year prison sentence, was released from prison on December 6 in compliance with an order from the Constitutional Court, despite the Inter-American Court having asked the country's authorities to refrain from do so to ensure justice for victims of human rights violations in the La Cantuta and Barrios Altos cases.

Peru is the second country that the Inter-American Court has declared in contempt in recent years. The other is Nicaragua, after failing to respond to numerous communications from the court and failing to comply with a series of protection measures in favor of dozens of persecuted citizens or political prisoners of the Daniel Ortega regime.