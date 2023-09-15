In a recent public hearing on the legislation of unidentified anomalous aerial phenomena in Mexico, the renowned researcher Jaime Maussan presented two bodies that he claimed did not belong to the human species and that, according to him, were found in the regions of Palpa and Nazca, Lime. He assured that these remains were more than a thousand years old and that their authenticity was supported by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), although this institution did not carry out tests to confirm its extraterrestrial origin.

Given these statements, the Minister of Culture of Peru, Leslie Urteagadenied the evidence presented by Maussan and announced that there is a criminal complaint for the alleged illegal extraction of pre-Hispanic remains from the country.

“There is a criminal complaint from the Ministry of Culture against some people who had a relationship with these gentlemen, I am just going to ask for the information to see what happened,” he declared. Urteaga.

For its part, Maussan rejects the classification of the bodies as mummies and states:

“These are not mummies, they are bodies that are intact, complete, that have not been manipulated inside and that have a series of elements that make them truly extraordinary.”

It is important to highlight that the organizations of the UNAM who participated in the investigation distanced themselves from the conclusions presented by Maussan and did not support the claim that the remains are of extraterrestrial origin.

This controversial topic continues to generate debate in the scientific community and among fans of extraterrestrial life research. It is expected that the authorities will continue investigating to clarify the authenticity and origin of the remains presented by Maussan.

Via: Millennium

Author’s note: Maussan being Maussan. No studies are needed to see that these are not friendly aliens, but… the truth is out there.