A protest in favor of legal abortion in Peru, in September 2022. Photoholica Press (GETTY IMAGES)

In mid-June, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child issued a historic ruling: it determined that the Peruvian State violated the rights to health and life of a 13-year-old indigenous girl named Camila, a victim of rape and incest. by not providing information or access to legal and safe abortion. In the resolution, it urges the State to decriminalize abortion in all cases of child pregnancy, as well as to modify the regulations governing access to therapeutic abortion, emphasizing its specific application in girls due to the enormous risk it entails, and also asks it to establish an intersectoral mechanism that banishes at all costs the re-traumatization of the victim. Two months later, a very similar case shows that the Government and the competent authorities did not take note of their duties, affecting another small one.

The girl in question is eleven years old and is called Mila not only to protect her identity, but to make it clear that the damage was repeated with her and just as it happened with Camila. Mila is from a humble area of ​​Iquitos, the capital of the Loreto jungle region. She has been systematically abused by her stepfather since she was six years old and a month ago she found out that she was thirteen weeks pregnant. The Judiciary declared the request for preventive detention unfounded and released the attacker. As for Mila, the Loreto Special Protection Unit (UPE) decided to send her to one of her shelters to supposedly protect her from her family. Not only her but her three brothers of hers, the last four months old. Her mother, who also does not want to provide her identity, has said that she was also a victim of her partner to such an extent that she had threatened her with death and that because of this context she had not been able to help her daughter. she.

“I was afraid, because he threatened me, he closed the door on me. When I wanted to go out, he told me: ‘if you tell the neighbors I’m going to kill you and I’m going to get out’. When I talk about him I am afraid. I have nightmares,” the mother told the research portal, Epicenter TV. She assures that she requested that Mila have a therapeutic abortion, but that the Special Protection Unit did not activate the protocol and, therefore, did not provide them with the necessary information.

It was just when the Center for the Promotion and Defense of Sexual and Reproductive Rights (Promsex) assumed the legal defense of the mother, the UPE referred Mila to the Regional Hospital of Loreto with the intention that a Board of doctors resolved that the little girl who She hasn’t even finished primary school, she could access therapeutic abortion. On August 3, the doctors determined that Mila should continue the pregnancy. Her arguments: that the eleven-year-old girl herself had told them that she wanted to have the baby and that rape cases are not included in the therapeutic abortion protocol. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the risk of death for a girl under fifteen years of age from causes related to pregnancy triples in relation to those over twenty years of age.

Promsex has managed to get the case reconsidered: the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations has already confirmed that a new medical Board will analyze Mila’s case to determine whether or not she is allowed to interrupt her pregnancy. “I want it taken out of her womb. I do want to see my daughter, but not that baby because she has harmed my daughter, ”said the mother.

The Mission in Peru of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UNFPA, UN Women and other entities issued a joint statement to express their deep concern over the case and request the Peruvian State to the competent authorities: “we urge you to reconsider the decision to deny her access to therapeutic abortion and guarantee Mila, and all pregnant girls and adolescents victims of sexual violence, this right —with safe and age-appropriate procedures— and within 22 weeks of gestation established by the protocol of this medical procedure (…) We remember that forced maternity resulting from rape is not voluntary, and threatens integral health.

According to the Women’s Emergency Centers, so far this year in Peru, 4,031 cases of sexual violence against minors have been treated. In all of 2020, 4,238 cases were registered. according to the newspaper Trade, each year 1,100 children under the age of fifteen become mothers in the country. The horror that Mila and Camila have experienced is unfortunately not an exception, but rather an incessant drama.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region