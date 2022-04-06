The demonstration called in the center of Lima this Tuesday against the curfew decreed by the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, led to the attack on a headquarters of the Judiciary and violent altercations that caused injuries and damage in the center of the capital.

The peaceful march that called for the end of the curfew (ordered to stop a strike by carriers) and of Castillo’s management ended with Abancay Avenue, near Parliament, turned into a battlefield that pitted protesters against the National Police of Peru (PNP).

The president of the Supreme Court and of the Judicial Power of Peru, Elvia Barrios, confirmed on Channel N that the doors of the Superior Court of Justice of the capital were destroyed by the protesters who also tried to set fire to part of the furniture.

After destroying the facade of the judicial institution, it was looted and some assailants took computers, computer equipment and documents, as Efe was able to verify.

During the march, part of the protesters tried to reach the Government Palace, access blocked by the Police, which caused the first moments of tension between the two parties that led to the launching of tear gas bombs by the agents, which he was answered by throwing stones at the police and even at the press.

The forces of order did not intervene in some of the altercations, such as to put out the bonfires and fires of urban furniture consumed by some protesters, but instead approached to ask the violent ones to stop their attitude.

The Police were unsuccessful in their attempts at dialogue and the most violent demonstrators continued to attack buildings in the area. Some 25 Peruvian police officers were injured, the government reported.

“Around 25 members of the Special Services Unit (USE) of the National Police of Peru (PNP) were injured by the acts of violence carried out by a group of people during the demonstrations” in the center of Lima, said the ministry of the Inside in a statement.

After experiencing the tense atmosphere, the peaceful protest moved to the place of origin, Plaza San Martín, where thousands of people remained until night and demanded that Castillo end his term.

But at the end of the day, the assailants arrived at the aforementioned plaza and broke the windows of the Continental Bank of Peru, looted a supermarket and, as Efe could corroborate, took bottles of liquor.

This is the first looting in Lima in the eight days of the transport stoppage, since during the week minor assaults were recorded in other regions of the country such as Ica or Trujillo.

They are also the first violent acts since the beginning of the protest that, until now, had had practically no echo in the capital or in its neighboring province of Callao.

It all happened while Castillo was holding a meeting with the opposition leaders who control Congress. There, the leftist president announced the end of the daytime curfew that he had decreed for this Tuesday in order to contain protests over rising fuel and food prices.

