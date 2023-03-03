If there were a manual for destroying democracy, various processes in world history could feed it. There are many examples. In this same newspaper, Antonio Elorza referred ten years ago, for example, to the process of destruction of democracy in Western Europe, where “against the background of the economic crisis, the erosion of democracy has been caused by bad government ”. Or more recently, Lluís Bassets, referring to Trump’s threat not to accept the result of the November elections of that year as part of the “destruction of democracy.”

The above examples are dwarfed by the ongoing Peruvian crisis, on the rise in the last six years, in an exponentially reinforced process, and almost “in a laboratory”, of sustained and systematic destruction of democratic institutions. Generating, with this, growing uncertainty and insecurity in the lives of its more than 33 million inhabitants.

The structural and historical backdrop is very broad. It has to do, by the way, with the tremendous imbalances that exist between those who have more and those who have less, with the gap between the dominant elites of the big cities and an Andean world -particularly Quechua and Aymara- marginalized and excluded. Various disagreements that to some extent dragged on from the colony and almost without interruption during the two centuries of the republic. Today they are demonstrating again, loudly and with mobilizations that some mistakenly try to reduce to agitations by “vandals” or, worse, “terrorists”.

The ongoing democratic collapse is not the result of inertia, inaction or the fault of a ruler, but the result of a failed political and institutional system and of a society that does not feel nor is represented in that system. More and more distance with the institutions and, therefore, less and less legitimacy of the same: the photo of the present. Which brings the risk that in the social and political dynamics, exits through extreme routes appear tempting and that “the center” vanishes.

Three developments can illustrate the seriousness of this democratic collapse in full swing.

In the first place, the harakiri of the democratic institutions in a process in which the behavior of the unicameral legislature stands out, rejected by 94% of the population according to all recent surveys. Elected in 2021, this Congress was a fundamental battering ram in political erosion when several of its parties moved heaven and earth over a non-existent “fraud” in the election of Pedro Castillo. The political crisis worsened with the diabolical combination of congressional and systematic media bombardment overwhelming Castillo together with the colossal ineffectiveness of Castillo himself as president as well as his severe indications of corruption. This culminated in the unsuccessful and clumsy self-coup in December.

This gave greater prominence to the congress, which acquired immense power. The person who assumed the presidency (Dina Boluarte) is the one who constitutionally corresponded to it but did so without a parliamentary bench or organization. In this context, with the mobilizations that started and the overwhelming clamor for the general elections to be brought forward this year, the repudiated 6% congress chose to look the other way. And it has continued to adopt decisions -almost all of them questioned- moved, many of them, by interests of small groups or their own, pointing to perks and outrageous advantages.

Secondly, the anti-democratic missiles launched from the State itself, with impunity. That deal with essential institutional and constitutional issues such as the division or balance of powers. And that they cover spaces to which the politicized prosecutor of the nation and, more recently, the Constitutional Court (TC) actively join.

Throughout its history, the TC has taken some exemplary steps against authoritarianism (for example, when it confronted Fujimori’s intention of unconstitutionally re-election in the 1990s). No more. It now plays a crucial role in the bombardment of democratic institutions. Chosen in its vast majority by the current congress in an obscure process and without the most basic transparency, it has become another demolishing instrument of democracy. For example, when resolving a case last week establishing decisions completely adverse to the balance of powers and judicial independence.

Everything must be controlled in a constitutional State. But the TC has resolved that there can be no judicial/constitutional control over the decisions of Congress. Thus, it blows up essential capacities of the justice system in a democratic system; checks and balances out. Simultaneously, the TC has established that the organs of the electoral system, which have gained recognition and legitimacy due to their seriousness, become controlled by the legislature.

Thirdly, a growing context of social and political polarization that is daily bread today. Several media outlets with information lines so biased and biased that lead to them increasingly being dispensed with and relying on unreliable -but more democratic- social networks put their grain of sand in this.

In this context, making the theme of the constituent assembly “yes” or “no” deviates from the central themes and drifts into the symbolic. It is very valid to consider a new Constitution to replace the one that has proven to be key to taking the country to where it is. But first putting on the table the substantial issues or approaches to be reviewed and not continue biting its tail in a tension without concrete content around an empty generality of constituent-yes/ constituent-no.

The fact is that together with the political and social polarization in which we find ourselves, the deterioration of citizen insecurity is growing and serious. The process of ostensible explosion and extension of the hit men in the main cities of the country, leads to broad sectors of society seeing the “iron hand” with increasing sympathy; meanwhile, more than 70% of the surveyed population supports the reinstatement of the death penalty. With these elements spinning, the illusion that a constituent assembly would be the way out puts us, rather, in what could be the prelude to fundamental regressions that are going unnoticed.

Outside of those mentioned here, many other important aspects can be addressed. However, what is the background, the essence, of the situation? One way or another we are referred to the core problem: the collapse of politics and, in particular, the fading of the “center” to the benefit of the extremes, thus making the exit route more difficult.

On one side, a clumsy, racist extreme right divided into a thousand fragments; on the other hand, the few remnants of an extreme left that is simplistic, clumsy and whose reasoning is, in some cases (such as the Peru Libre party within which Castillo was elected) paradoxically, the same as those of the extreme right against human rights. In key aspects such as the gender approach, equal marriage, the principle of balance of power.

In an ideal space, dynamics of the center with democratic perspectives should converge, also structuring the non-extreme left and right. Meeting route of a more segmented society than in the past? It could be that in a convergence of this type, responses to the dramas of the moment are designed and that they close the path to authoritarianism that is already doing enthusiastic calisthenics on the bench.