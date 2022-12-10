An indigenous school in Puno (Peru). Eye Ubiquitous (Getty Images)

More than 1,200,000 students in Peru receive classes in Spanish and at the same time in one of the 48 native languages ​​in almost 28,000 Bilingual Intercultural Education (EIB) schools. Although each year this modality receives less budget, since 2018 it has made progress such as pedagogical support for teachers to improve teaching, prevent school dropouts, and enforce the right of indigenous peoples to keep their culture alive. For this reason, when the Ministry of Education enabled teachers who only speak Spanish to be appointed to positions in said schools in September, the rejection was unanimous and the protests continued for more than two months.

Some EIB teachers work without an internet connection, in schools that lack drainage facilities and in hard-to-reach and expensive villages. This is the case of the Amazonian community Canaán de Cachiyacu, where the Shipiba teacher Jhoysi Monteluisa works, in the Loreto region, 19 hours from Lima —twelve by bus and the rest by river boat—.

The EIB has three modalities of attention, among which is the linguistic and cultural strengthening, the category to which the school where Monteluisa works belongs, which is for schoolchildren who only speak the native mother tongue. In them, all teachers must know the indigenous language and culture, and be trained in intercultural education.

The power to enliven culture through these centers is enormous. Interviewed by phone, the teacher tells that there is a dialogue of knowledge between the wise men of the town and the children, and the use of the calendar of life cycles in a rural environment. In the middle of the fish breeding season, school 6131B — the code with which it was called — adapts its activities to the month of fish on those days. “Children are taught varieties, colors, flavors and smells, and they learn to count,” Monteluisa details. ”This month the community celebrates its anniversary and we participate with the little ones in the festivities. In the morning it is cleaning and then a drawing and painting contest of kené designs, made up of vertical and horizontal lines, which are part of the culture of the Shipibo-Konibo people”, explains the teacher.

Schoolchildren will prepare their paints with dyes extracted from nature, such as achiote or huito. ”With kené we also teach mathematics and communication. In addition, in a pishin ati (mat making) contest we make the children observe and practice in some way”, adds Monteluisa about the intergenerational transmission of culture.

teacher deficit

The educator reports that her school lacks infrastructure. “We are three teachers and an assistant for 60 children, and we have two classrooms and a small office for the administration; I don’t have a proper room, but we use a wooden space built with the parents,” she says.

The other two forms of EIB attention, in addition to linguistic and cultural strengthening, are revitalization schools —for bilingual schoolchildren— and intercultural schools in urban areas, where the local culture has practically disappeared, explains educator Guissenia Rodríguez , who worked between 2014 and 2018 training bilingual teachers in the central jungle in pedagogical resources. In revitalization schools, 75% must be teachers who are fluent in the native culture and language; and in urban areas, at least 35%. However, these percentages are not met because there is a deficit of about 25,000 teachers trained in intercultural bilingual education, according to the Ministry of Education.

Rodríguez has been an EIB teacher in the Junín region since 2007, and her students were from the Nomatsigenga people, like her. In one of the urban schools where she worked, she was the only bilingual despite the fact that at least 35% of the teachers had to be. “I offered to teach my colleagues but they didn’t want to because it was more work for them: the consequence was that the students lost their mother tongue and left their customs”, she recounts. In the first months of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education broadcast ‘I learn at home’ classes on the radio in nine native languages: Rodríguez prepared the scripts in Nomatsigenga and recorded videos in the same language with mental health recommendations before the first wave of the covid-19.

Also in his forties, he produced on his own initiative a workbook for nomatsigenga primary school students, called ‘Luz de Luna’, with beautiful illustrations of fauna and flora. In this culture, the Moon is the sacred and magical being that left food for humanity. “The booklet contains a relevant story that the youngest do not know: the creation of food, but it is also about respect for our deities and love for nature,” she notes. A new handmade edition of her book includes QR codes with links to songs and videos in the native language and a virtual class script.

Risks and challenges

In September, the Ministry of Education eliminated the requirements for proficiency in the native language, training in intercultural education, and knowledge of local culture when applying for positions as EIB teachers and directors. In response, the National Council of Education, the Ombudsman’s Office and the main organizations of Andean and Amazonian peoples asked to annul those changes because they violated the right to education of native peoples. Institutions and specialists pointed out that the educational model, already weakened with a low budget and a shortage of suitable teachers, would deteriorate until reaching monolingualism in Spanish. “This rule wants to detract from the work of bilingual teachers,” Rodríguez said days before the Ministry repealed the resolutions due to protests by teachers and indigenous organizations in Lima and on highways in the central jungle.

The Ministry annulled the lowering of requirements and now the education sector remains alert so that there is not another coup. ”Currently bilingual intercultural education (EIB) is abandoned to its fate and there is no clear path for the coming years. There are no training or updating programs for teachers and directors, and there is not a single penny for technical assistance, monitoring, or evaluation of mastery of the original language. The EIB is discriminated against by the authorities themselves who do not support it,” denounced an open letter signed in October by representatives of the Amazonian peoples and the Jaqaru, Kawki, Aymara and Quechua peoples.

Anthropologist and independent researcher Wilson Atamain reveals another problem that affects the suitability of bilingual intercultural service teachers: the poor quality of intercultural pedagogical institutes that sell certificates even though students attend only a few hours. “They must have completed five years of training and not one month of study plus another internship. Many of those who buy a certificate do not know what a computer or a tablet is. No one is looking to solve the problem: neither the State nor the indigenous populations”, says the specialist. According to the document of the National Policy for Original Languages ​​of the Ministry of Culture, prepared in 2021, in Peru there are 28 pedagogical institutes and 14 universities that train teachers in Bilingual Intercultural Education. “Here the situation is out of control with mining and illegal logging, there is chaos that has no way out in the short term,” adds Atamain, referring to the northern Amazon, on the border with Ecuador.

The assistant to the Ombudsman for the rights of indigenous peoples, Nelly Aedo, told América Futura that the recent regulations issued by the ministry went against national and international legislation. Peru is a State party to Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), and therefore must carry out prior consultation with indigenous peoples when adopting measures that affect them and, in this case, there was no consultation. “The Ministry of Education must discuss this issue with all the organizations in an institutional space and with a real desire for dialogue,” recommended Aedo.

Asked about this aspect, the specialist in indigenous peoples Andrea Domínguez replied that indigenous peoples could go “through an amparo or a contentious-administrative process” to the courts to defend their rights enshrined in Convention 169.

Bilingual intercultural education also exists in Metropolitan Lima: the ‘Comunidad Shipiba’ school has six teachers and 165 students and is located in the Cantagallo settlement, one and a half kilometers from the Government Palace. During 2022, Professor Walter Velásquez (creator of Kipi, the first Quechua-speaking educational robot) toured various regions of Peru to present this technology in public schools and incorporate local content on music, culture, food and festivities in the robot’s memory.

“I have come to towns where there were a maximum of three people who spoke an indigenous language and they told me that I was going to die with them. I have told them not to worry, that Kipi is going to have those words from those languages ​​that are in danger for at least 500 more years”, he comments. Kipi has included educational material in 12 native languages ​​of Peru, including Bora and Taushiro, which are in danger of extinction. “Many things can be done with artificial intelligence, you have to articulate with the Ministry of Education so as not to exterminate them.”