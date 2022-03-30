The Peruvian national team defeated Paraguay 2-0, this Tuesday at the Nacional de Lima stadium, in the 18th round of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and guaranteed themselves in the repechage for the World Cup in Qatar. Now, Peru faces the winner of the clash between the United Arab Emirates and Australia in June.

With this result, the team led by Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca ended the competition in fifth position, with 24 points, behind Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador, who guaranteed direct classification for the World Cup.

Pushed by their passionate fans, the Peruvian team started putting pressure on the opponent, and it didn’t take long to open the scoring. At 4 minutes Cueva threw a trivela to Lapadula, who hit on the first try.

Still in the initial stage, but in the 42nd minute, Flores lifted the ball to Yotún, who took it from the left, in the first place, to score a great goal.

Cup Group Draw

After the last round of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup, attention turns to the draw for the World Cup Groups, which is scheduled to be held next Friday (1), starting at 1:00 p.m. Brasília), in Doha (Qatar).

See here the table of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.

