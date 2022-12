EFE/Miguel Gutierrez 🇧🇷 Photograph:

The Government of Peru decreed this Sunday (18) a five-day night curfew in the province of Huamanga, in the region of Ayacucho, a town that recorded nine deaths during the week in protests over the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

The curfew will apply from 6:00 pm to 4:00 am, with exceptions only for medical care, in addition to the purchase of food and medicine and press work.

The decree was signed by the country’s president, Dina Boluarte, by the prime minister, Pedro Angulo, and the defense ministers, Luis Otárola; Interior, César Cervantes; and Justice, José Tello.

In addition to Huamanga, another 15 provinces from eight of the country’s 24 departments also registered curfew decrees. The government also placed all of Peru in a 30-day state of national emergency, in an attempt to stop protests in favor of closing Congress, Boluarte’s resignation and the release of former President Castillo, of whom she was deputy.

The state of emergency suspends constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, freedom of movement through the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security.