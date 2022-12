Government of Peru had already announced a state of emergency across the country due to protests; 14 people died in the demonstrations 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The government of Peru ordered this Thursday (15) a night curfew in 15 provinces located in eight departments, out of the 24 that the country has, after a day in which at least six protesters died, which raised to 14 the number of dead in the wave of protests that began last Sunday.

The curfew will be in effect for five days and will always end at 4 am, but in some locations it will start at 6 pm, in others at 7 pm and in others at 8 pm.

On Wednesday (14), the government of Peru had already announced a state of emergency throughout the country for 30 days, which causes the suspension of assembly rights, inviolability of home and freedom of transit, among others.

Protesters are calling for the return of former President Pedro Castillo, who was ousted last week by the Peruvian Congress and arrested after an attempted coup d’état.

Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation of Peru, this Thursday decreed 18 months of preventive detention for Castillo, who is investigated for the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.