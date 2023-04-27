The government of Peru declared, this Wednesday (26), a state of emergency in all its border areas with Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia and Chile to increase the “control of foreign citizens” in the country. “A supreme decree has been approved, which declares a state of emergency in the border area of ​​the departments (equivalent to the states in Brazil) of Tumbes, Piura, Cajamarca, Amazonas, Loreto, Madre de Dios and Tacna”, announced the country’s president, Dina Boluarte, at a press conference at the Government Palace, referring to all Peruvian border regions, in addition to Puno, where the state of emergency is already in effect due to protests.

Boluarte stated that this measure “will allow the execution of police operations related to the control of our borders with the objective of preserving internal order and the constitutional rights of the population”. She added that, in this context, the National Police of Peru (PNP) will maintain “control of internal order, with the support of the Armed Forces”.

The Peruvian president announced that the Executive will present to Congress a “constitutional reform to authorize the intervention of the Armed Forces in border areas”. “It is about modifying article 165 of the Constitution, so that the Armed Forces can give permanent support to the surveillance and control of our borders”, she explained.

Defense Minister Jorge Chávez pointed out that the purpose of declaring a state of emergency in border areas is “to prevent the irregular and illegal entry” of people into Peruvian territory.

During the state of emergency, constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, freedom of transit through the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security are restricted or suspended.

Crime

On the same occasion, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte blamed migrants for the criminality that affects her country, claiming that they are the ones who “unfortunately are committing” acts of delinquency. “You yourselves say every day (…) that those who commit daily assaults, robberies and other criminal acts are foreigners, so we have to reformulate the law on foreigners, to see this issue of migration (…) 800 thousand Venezuelans entered, as did many Haitians, and unfortunately they are the ones committing these acts,” he said.

She assured that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) “allowed free entry through northern Peru” to migrants and, according to her data, during that period, 800,000 Venezuelans and “another Haitian” entered. “That’s why we have to speak almost in unison about migration and citizen insecurity,” said the Peruvian president.