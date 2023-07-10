Peruvian authorities declare state of emergency due to increase in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome

The Peruvian authorities have declared a state of emergency (ES) in the country due to an increase in the number of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, an acute autoimmune inflammatory disease that causes muscle weakness, sensory impairment and problems with the nervous system. About it informs edition of El Peruano.

It is specified that about 165 residents of the country fell ill with Guillain-Barré syndrome, four of them died. The announcement of the state of emergency was necessary so that the government of the country could urgently purchase more than 7,500 thousand ampoules of expensive immunoglobulin for the treatment of citizens, the material says. It was previously impossible to buy it, because it is not included in the list of essential drugs.

It was previously reported that a paralyzed Briton suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome was healed thanks to music. The man was in the hospital for seven months, he could not walk and talk normally, but after applying music therapy he began to recover.