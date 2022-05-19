Peru decreed this Thursday a health alert due to the expansion of monkeypox and as a result of the cases detected in the worlddespite the fact that the authorities of the Andean country have not located infections in their territory.

“We are declaring the alert from tomorrow, but, in itself, it is already being declared in our country. We still do not have any cases, but yes, the alert is already being declared to prevent any eventuality,” he said in a statement to the press the Minister of Health, Jorge Antonio López.

Said alert implies “being careful” and continuously monitoring the population, the minister clarified, emphasizing that they are evaluating the purchase of smallpox vaccines.

The entities that will be in charge of monitoring this disease are the National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (INS) of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), which have carried out carried out the follow-up of the covid-19 pandemic in the last two years.

Some of its main symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue, as well as skin rashes.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the smallpox virus entered Peru in the fifteenth century during the Spanish conquest and caused a high number of deaths among the native population and was eradicated in 1971.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared its eradication in the world in 1980.after the last case was reported in Somalia.

Currently, with the cases reported in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and the United States, the WHO warned that monkeypox, which is transmitted through droplets or direct contact with skin or contaminated objects, poses an added risk for children and women. pregnant women, who can transmit the disease to the fetus.

The WHO indicated in a recent report that the conventional smallpox vaccine is quite effective against this disease, although, since this disease was eradicated 40 years ago and the immunization campaigns against it ended shortly after, the younger generations do not have that protection.

The first confirmed case in the UK was admitted to a hospital on May 6the disease was diagnosed on May 12, and three days later the WHO was alerted to the presence of several cases in the country.