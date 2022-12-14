The Peruvian Minister of Defense confirmed the declaration of a state of emergency throughout the national territory for 30 days amid protests after the departure of former President Pedro Castillo from power, dismissed by Congress after the president tried to dissolve him. Violent clashes between authorities and demonstrators leave seven people dead in a new chapter of the deep political crisis in Peru.

Peru under a state of emergency. The government of President Dina Boluarte decreed the measure on December 14 given the virulence of the anti-government protests in various parts of the country. Clashes between authorities and demonstrators have left seven people dead and dozens injured.

In a session of the Council of Ministers, the state of emergency was agreed for 30 days “due to the acts of vandalism and violence, the seizure of highways and roads that are already stabilizing acts,” Defense Minister Luis told the media. Alberto Otálora. Some facts that, according to the official, “require a forceful response and authority”, so they do not rule out declaring a curfew.

The state of emergency decreed by the new Government after the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo implies the suspension of the rights of assembly, inviolability of the home and freedom of movement, among others, as well as internal control by the National Police with the support of the Armed Forces.

In a session of the Council of Ministers, the declaration of a state of emergency at the national level for 30 days was agreed. With this measure we seek to guarantee order, the continuity of economic activities and the protection of millions of families. — Alberto Otárola (@AlbertoOtarolaP) December 14, 2022



Peru is experiencing a new period of instability after then-President Pedro Castillo surprisingly announced on December 7 the dissolution of Congress hours before facing a new motion of censure against him, a movement described as a “coup d’état” by congressmen from various benches, ministers of the same government and the media.

Castillo’s announcement was rejected by several members of his cabinet and the Armed Forces, which ended in the sudden removal of the president via Congress and his subsequent arrest on charges of rebellion and conspiracy. Since then, various sectors of the population have taken to the streets to express their discontent with the movement of Congress and the Peruvian institutions, whom they accuse of overthrowing Castillo and disrespecting the popular vote that brought him to power.

News in development…