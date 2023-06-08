Friday, June 9, 2023
Peru declares a state of emergency in 18 regions due to the risk of torrential rains

June 8, 2023
in World Europe
Peru declares a state of emergency in 18 regions due to the risk of torrential rains

Damage caused by rains in Peru in March 2023: there is a risk of new torrential rains in the country.| Photo: EFE/Paula Bayerte

The government of Peru declared this Thursday (8) a state of emergency in 18 of the country’s 25 regions for 60 days due to the imminent risk of heavy rains caused by the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon in the coming weeks, whose effects could last until the beginning of the year. from 2024.

The decree establishes that the measure applies to 855 localities, and will allow local governments to implement exceptional, immediate and necessary measures and actions to reduce the existing “very high risk”. It also specified that the implementation of planned actions will be financed by the institutional budget of the sectors involved, without requiring additional resources from the Public Treasury.

Earlier this year, the northern coast of Peru and some regions of the central jungle suffered heavy rains, landslides and floods during a season of torrential rains, which caused thousands of victims and millions in property damage.

