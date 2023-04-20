The government of Peru denounced this Wednesday a “new and unacceptable interference” by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in internal affairs, during his speech before the Organization of American States (OAS), where he once again defended former president Pedro Castillo, imprisoned since December for his failed self-coup.

“Foreign Minister (Ana Cecilia) Gervasi: New and unacceptable interference by Gustavo Petro in the affairs of Peru, in the OAS and in violation of its charter,” said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through her official Twitter account.

He added that his “lack of truth and disrespect for international standards denote false leadership in favor of a coup leader and accused of corruption”, alluding to Castillo (2021-2022), who is serving preventive detention for two cases, one related to his alleged leadership of a corrupt organization during his administration and for having tried, without success, dissolve Parliament and start an emergency government.

The Colombian president, who in February was declared persona non grata by the Peruvian Congress, again advocated this Wednesday for Castillo before the OAS Permanent Council, based in Washington, and criticized that the former Peruvian ruler is imprisoned “without his political rights”.

“But don’t we look at Peru, then? Isn’t there a president imprisoned there without a court sentence, without his political rights, that is, contrary to the Democratic Charter?” he questioned.

“The Democratic Charter says that only a judicial sentence takes away political rights, so why are they taking away the political rights of the people without a sentence?” he continued.

During his speech, Petro also proposed redoing the founding charter of the OAS and assured that he is interested in and is “fighting” to reintegrate Venezuela into the organization..

The president of Colombia, like his Mexican counterpart, Andrés López Obrador, was unaware from the beginning of the administration of Dina Boluarte, who assumed the Peruvian presidency by constitutional succession, after the dismissal of Castillo, of whom she was vice president.

On repeated occasions, the Boluarte government has expressed its rejection of Petro’s “acts of interference” in internal affairs of the Andean countrysince the Colombian president criticized in January the eviction of hundreds of protesters at a university in Lima and accused the Peruvian police of “marching like Nazis” in the context of the anti-government protests that hit the country between December and March.

EFE