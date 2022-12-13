A new edge of the crisis in Peru emerged in the last hours. The Government of that country asked the international community to comply with the obligations established in the Inter-American System and to respect the internal decisions it is making “to protect democratic institutions”. This, after Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia and Argentina issued a joint statement in which they recognize the dismissed as president Pedro Castillo.

The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the statement on Tuesday in response to a statement issued “by a group of countries”whom he did not mention, about the political and social crisis affecting that nation.

The reaction has generated all kinds of opinions in those countries, but the case of Mexico has been special, because for many, with the explicit support of Castillo, the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would be ignoring an old diplomatic practice that guides Mexican foreign policy and that the leftist leader himself had taken up.

It’s about the Estrada doctrine, a gold standard that guided Mexico’s foreign policy for most of the 20th century. This was promulgated in 1930 and established the principles of free self-determination of peoples and of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries as guiding elements of Mexican diplomacy.

After eight hours in custody, Pedro Castillo was transferred by helicopter to Diroes, where Alberto Fujimori is being held. Photo: Renato Pajuelo. EFE

This practice, which was enshrined in the Mexican Constitution, came to a halt during the government of Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018), when Mexico worked to convince other countries in the region to abandon support for the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. But with the coming to power of López Obrador at the end of December 2018, the doctrine had a short revival.

At the beginning of 2019, when Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself “president in charge” of Venezuela, and received broad international support. The United States government immediately expressed its support for him and the so-called Lima Group did not take long to recognize him as head of state, although there was a great absentee: Mexico.

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced at that time that it continued to recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. The president had resumed the rule of non-intervention that is stated in the Estrada doctrine.

Now, with his support for Peru, López Obrador seems to have turned around in the application of this doctrine. In their joint communiqué, the governments of Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia expressed “their deep concern over the recent events that resulted in the removal and detention of José Pedro Castillo”, whom they still consider to be the president of Peru and see as “victim of undemocratic harassment”.

However, the Mexican president on Tuesday rejected the accusations of “interference” by the current government of Peru, but asked to recognize Castillo’s presidency by arguing that he won the last elections.

“It is not interference, being there conducting nothing, our ambassador is doing his diplomatic work and it is Foreign Relations that is in charge of carrying out this process,” he declared at his daily press conference.

López Obrador responded to the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, which last Friday summoned the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, to convey his rejection of the “expressions of the Mexican authorities” that “constitute interference in the internal affairs” of the Andean country.

Even so, the Mexican president rejected the dismissal of Castillo, whom he still considers president of Peru, despite the fact that the Peruvian Congress removed him from office last Wednesday for “moral incapacity” and accused him of having attempted to carry out a coup.

“The president won, what the agreement states is that the will of the people who elected him must be respected, recognize that he won democratically and that he cannot be removed, that originally, even though it is in the Peruvian Constitution, it has a problem , an anti-democratic failure of origin,” he argued.

The Estrada Doctrine

The Estrada doctrine takes its name from the then Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Genaro Estrada Felixwho set out his bases in a statement published on September 27, 1930. There he basically established that his country would not rule on the legitimacy of the governments of other countries or qualify them.

“Mexico does not pronounce itself in the sense of granting recognitions, because it considers that this is a degrading practice that, by hurting the sovereignty of other nations, places them in the event that their internal affairs can be qualified in any way by other governments. , who, in fact, assume a critical attitude when deciding, favorably or unfavorably, on the legal capacity of foreign regimes,” the text states.

The document restricts the actions that the Mexican government can take to the following: “Maintain or withdraw, when it deems appropriate, its diplomatic agents, and continue to accept, when it also deems appropriate, similar diplomatic agents that the respective nations have accredited in Mexico, without qualifying, neither hastily nor a posteriori, the right that foreign nations have”.

The application of the Estrada doctrine, considered as a result of the principle of non-intervention, allowed Mexico maintain stable and lasting relations with countries of the world of very diverse ideologies and, above all, with those arising from revolutionary processes.

Thus, for example, Mexico was the only Latin American country that did not break relations with Cuba during the crisis that led to the island’s expulsion from the Organization of American States in 1962.

“In practice, the Estrada doctrine materialized in the fact that Mexico did not express its position regarding the quality of the counterpart government, in terms of whether it was democratic or not. Mexico did not establish adjectives in that sense,” he explained to the BBC Juan Pablo Prado Lallande, professor and researcher on International Relations at the Autonomous University of Puebla.

“That was precisely so as not to interfere in the internal affairs of another State but with the main objective of being treated reciprocally. That is key. It is a mirror doctrine: what I do is what I request and expect from others,” Prado added. lallande.

Interference?

López Obrador, who has previously expressed solidarity with Castillo and has even offered him asylum in Mexico, revealed that diplomatic relations with Peru are on “pause”, although this does not imply breaking ties or withdrawing the ambassador.

“It is on pause, waiting for what happens and hopefully a democratic solution is sought,” he revealed. “There is no political normality in Peru, it is not about saying: there will be relations. People are on the street (protesting) , which also, by the way, is not reported, the media does not report, if it were in Venezuela (another thing would be)”, he justified.

The Mexican leader insisted that he still considers Castillo the president of

Peru, but evaded responding directly if it recognizes the new president, Dina Boluarte, appointed last week by Congress.

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru.

“It is a foreign policy doctrine in Mexico, that is, neither for better nor for worse, there is no recognition of any foreign government in Mexico, so what our diplomacy is doing is analyzing the events that are taking place,” he argued. .

The president of Mexico asked to avoid the “repression” of the people of Peru after the protests that broke out this Sunday against President Boluarte and Congress reached their maximum level of violence this Monday with seven dead and a hundred police officers injured.

“We are very sorry for what is happening, especially because of the suffering of the brotherly people of Peru, because this in one way or another originates from above, which we have always been supporting,” he mentioned.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING