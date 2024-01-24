Peruvian Lieutenant General Jorge Angulo, who was dismissed this Monday by the Government cAs general commander of the National Police for alleged “very serious negligence,” he described that decision as “abrupt, irregular and illegal.”

“I have always been a noncommissioned officer and a respectful and disciplined officer, That is why I now allow myself to categorically reject the decision to retire to the high command of the National Police of Peru (PNP),” said Angulo this Wednesday, during the official transfer ceremony of the police leadership.

He maintained that, with this decision, “once again in an abrupt, irregular and illegal manner” the intention is to “dent the institutional morale” of the PNP.

“It is worrying that for several weeks and the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior has promoted our departure,” he added. reference to the apparent disagreements he had with the current minister of that portfolio, Víctor Torresaccording to local media.

Angulo said that the Executive authorities found “in recent events the perfect excuse to achieve his goals”, in reference to the attack he suffered last Saturday in the southern region of Ayacucho President Dina Boluarte.

The ruler was attacked and shaken, without suffering major damage, by two women who managed to outwit the security agents. and police during the visit he made to a district of Ayacucho, where ten people died during the anti-government protests at the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023.

The former head of the PNP added that, despite this internal crisis, “the police officers of Peru are not daunted” and urged them “not to give up in their efforts to fulfill” their mission.

Dina Boluarte, president of Peru, this Friday in her country's Congress.

“I leave this position with a heart full of gratitude,” he concluded before being applauded by a large part of those attending the ceremony, held at the Officers School in the Lima district of Puente Piedra, to which the Minister of the Interior did not attend, as is usual in these cases.

As he left the scene, Angulo told reporters that he was not going to make a statement “out of respect” for the ceremony, but added that “obviously” he has “a lot to say” and will do so “in due course.”

The Government of Peru announced this Monday the dismissal of Angulo, after having “evidenced very serious negligence” at the head of the institution, according to a supreme resolution published in the official newspaper El Peruano.

The norm mentioned an “incompatibility and lack of suitability for the exercise of the position”, since the increase in citizen insecurity and criminal gangs has been verified and that, after the states of emergency declared due to this situation, “citizen crime has not been reduced.”

In another supreme resolution published immediately, the Government appointed as the new director of the PNP to Lieutenant General Víctor Zanabria, who was head of the Lima Police Region.

Upon taking office this Wednesday, after Angulo's speech, the new police chief assured that he will make “a change” in the management of the PNP, which will involve not maintaining “more of the same.”

Zanabria stressed that the National Police must achieve its objectives “not by force of arms, but by the attitude of every man and woman who wears the uniform”and offered an “efficient fight against crime.”

