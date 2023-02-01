The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress on Wednesday rejected a bill that proposes holding general elections in 2023 to elect a new president and deputies, one of the main claims of the anti-government protests that have left a balance of 65 dead, the second proposal in this sense they have declined.

With 54 votes in favor, 68 against, and 2 abstentions, the chamber fell far short of the 87 votes it needed to approve the legislative initiative that proposed holding complementary elections in December of this year, which implied electing new representatives in the Executive and the Legislative to complete the period that began in 2021 and ends in 2026.

Congress suspended on Tuesday for the third time, since Friday, the session to debate and vote on the early elections, divided by the interest of the left-wing banks in conditioning their vote in exchange for a referendum to form a Constituent Assembly.

(You may be interested in: The keys to find an exit door in Peru)

In a parliament divided into more than ten political forces, in addition to independent congressmen, the right-wing benches promote the advancement of elections.

Boluarte and the right-wing Fuerza Popular party defend the early elections to appease the protests that have left 48 dead since the crisis began on December 7 with the impeachment and arrest of former leftist president Pedro Castillo, who tried to dissolve Congress and govern by decree.

(Keep reading: Peru promises the UN to investigate complaints about police violence)

Parallel to the political crisis, protests continued on Wednesday in parts of the country, including downtown Lima. In the southern Andes, a region historically neglected, there were roadblocks with tires and logs on fire.

In the central Andean region of Junín, dozens of residents blocked the central highway and streets of the city of Huancayo, some 300 km from Lima. In Puno (southeast), under a light rain, dozens of peasants and transporters carried out a mobilization through the streets of Juliaca.

EFE