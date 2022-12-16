The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress rejected this Friday a project to advance general elections in the country for December 2023, in the midst of the serious political and social crisis that is shaking the Andean nation with demonstrations calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Parliament and the advancement of elections.

The bill, presented by the president of the Constitution Commission, the Fujimorista Hernando Guerra, received 49 votes in favor, 33 against and 25 abstentions, for which reason it did not obtain the absolute majority support of 87 votes required by law. .

As it is a constitutional reform, the norm required those 87 votes to be submitted to a second vote in the following legislature, or 66 to be taken to a referendum.

At the end of the debate in plenary session, Guerra asked the legislators to be “responsible with history, with the Republic” and told them that they had to “show signs of responsibility with democracy.”

The law proposed cutting the mandate of Boluarte and the congressmenwhose period should end, in principle, in July 2026, and incorporated several projects presented for the advancement of elections, according to Guerra.

In its special transitory provisions it established that “the acting president”, in reference to Boluarte, “convenes general elections in December 2023 and concludes his term on April 30, 2024″. He added that the current congressmen would also conclude their duties on April 28, 2024.

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru. According to the project presented, her term would end in April 2024.

After announcing the vote, leftist legislators protested in the chamber to demand that the consultation on a possible call for a constituent assembly in the country be included, as they have raised in a minority opinion that it must still be reported if it will be voted on by the plenary .

In the midst of the result of the vote and the claims of the legislators, the president of Congress, José Williams, suspended the session without informing when it will be resumed.

Boluarte proposed this Wednesday that the general elections be held in December 2023, four months before an initial proposal he made in the midst of the serious political and social crisis affecting his country, which has left 18 dead so far.

Leftist parties in Congress call for a constituent assembly.

The president remarked that “legally the times would fit” for her initial proposal that the elections be held in April 2024, but that in a meeting she held on Tuesday night with the Council of State “readjustments” were made indicating that the elections could be next December.

The Head of State, who took office on December 7, replacing Pedro Castillomaintained that his is “a transitional government” and that he made the decision not to finish his term by interpreting “in the broadest way the will of the citizenry.”

Boluarte took office to replace Castillo, who was dismissed by Congress after he ordered the dissolution of Parliament, announced the formation of an emergency executive, which would govern by decree, convene a constituent assembly, and reorganize the government system. Justice.

