Friday, August 5, 2022
Peru: Congress denies Pedro Castillo permission to come to Petro’s possession

August 4, 2022
peter castle

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo (c).

Photo:

Paolo Aguilar /: EFE

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo (c).

67 congressmen voted so that the Peruvian president cannot leave the country.

The Congress of Peru Thursday denied President Pedro Castillo permission to travel to Bogotá, where he planned to attend the next August 7 to the acts of transmission of command of the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

In total, 67 congressmen voted against granting Castillo permission, 42 voted in favor and there were 5 abstentions, with which Parliament denied the permission that Peruvian presidents must obtain from the chamber for any trip abroad.

When speaking in plenary, the deputies used different arguments to deny the permit; some affirmed that there was a risk of escape, since the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Castillo for several cases of possible corruption, while others alleged that there is “an unprecedented presidential crisis.”

DEVELOPING NEWS…
*With information from EFE

