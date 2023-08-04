The Peruvian Congress approved this Thursday the permit requested by President Dina Boluarte to be able to attend the Fourth Meeting of Presidents of the States Parties to the Amazon Cooperation Treaty that is being held in Brazil and begins next Monday, which It marks the president’s first trip abroad since she took office.

With 62 votes in favour, 32 against and 7 abstentions, the plenary session of Congress authorized Boluarte to leave the country and govern remotely, after a law was approved on June 9 so that the president can travel abroad and govern remotely.

Peru does not have vice presidents since the president was sworn in on December 7, 2022, after the dismissal of his predecessor Pedro Castillo due to the failed self-coup, with which he could not leave the country as he could not leave the Executive in charge, as dictated by the Constitution.

Among the arguments that congressmen formulated to reject the president’s travel, some deputies argued that the law that allows Boluarte to govern remotely is “unconstitutional.”

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru.

“First you have to solve the problems at home. In 8 months there has not been a State policy. Enough of words, let him stay to work,” said congressman Roberto Kamiche of the leftist Cambio Democrático-Juntos por el party. Peru.

But the position that won the most votes was to authorize the trip because of the importance of Peru having a presence in the Amazon issue.

The plenary was led by the absence of congressmen. Although it was a session convened in person, only 101 of the 130 parliamentarians voted.

The summit that Boluarte will finally be able to attend will be held between August 8 and 9 in the city of Belem, nestled in the Amazonand to which the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has summoned eight heads of state.

Boluarte had requested this permit on Tuesday to Congress and the president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, justified that this summit will address “a very broad, important and strategic agenda” for Peru, “referring to the Amazon and the interests that the country” has in it.

He recalled that the Amazon accounts for more than 60% of Peru’s territory and that the country has “geostrategic interests in this area”, as well as “joint development plans with Brazil”, for environmental protection and “to develop joint tasks that effectively combat drug trafficking and illegal mining.

EFE