The coach of the Peruvian national football team, Jorge Fossati, He said on Monday that the Bicolor has opportunities in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador, because, if not, “he would have gone home.”

“They are two very strong teams. And Colombia is on the podium of the Americas. Ecuador has a great generation of footballers, but if I didn’t think we had a chance of winning, I would have already gone home,” said the Uruguayan in a press conference.

The Peruvian national team is in last place in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with just two points and this Monday the team began training at the National Sports Village (Videna).

Hours before the press conference, the list of players called up for the matches on September 6 and 10, which will be played in Lima and Quito, respectively, was made public. A squad in which the all-time leading scorer Paolo Guerrero and the winger André Carrillo are absent.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) ratified the sanction against the coach of the Peruvian national team on Monday.

“For the violation of article 145 of the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024 Regulations, in accordance with article 27 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code,” explained the South American football authority.

For this reason, in the match against Colombia Fossati will be located in one of the stadium’s boxes and the person responsible for directing will be his assistant. Leonardo Martins.

The press asked Fossati about the sanction imposed by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) before the Peruvian national team’s match against Argentina for the 2024 Copa América.

The sports authority imposed a fine on Peru for the delay of Fossati, who came out late on the field for the second half during the match against the Albicelestes.

“If I say the phrase that led to it, it doesn’t sound good. I really didn’t like it, honestly, I didn’t expect it. My only interest is that Peru and the national team are respected, on and off the field. When they see that the national team is being harmed, with injustices, not because of this case in itself, but in general,” added the coach.

