The National Forestry and Wildlife Service of Peru (Serfor) condemned this Tuesday the killing of 100 vicuñas by poachers in the southern department of cuzco denounced this Monday, and reported in a statement that it has set up a working group to investigate and punish those responsible for this attack.

“Serfor condemns the killing of nearly 100 vicuña individuals registered in the Chumbivilcas province, in Cusco. In this regard, a working group has been formed together with the Prosecutor specialized in Environmental Matters, National Police of Peru, Regional Government of Cuzco and various local organizations related to the management of this South American camelid”, published the organization in the social network Xformerly known as Twitter.

The objective of this group is to “investigate and punish those responsible for these attacks against the heritage of wildlife.”

The organization, attached to the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, recalled that the fiber of this animal is one of the most valuable in the world and that, internationally, the vicuña “represents the most successful case of recovery from extinction and sustainable use of a wild species“.

Therefore, its care and sustainable management are regulated by strict protection measures and poaching of this species constitutes one of its greatest threats.

“From Serfor we work to safeguard their populations and ensure that their sustainable use ensures their conservation and generates benefits for peasant communities and those who are part of the commercial chain of their fiber,” the statement concluded.

Residents of a community in Cuzco denounced this Monday that groups of hunters have killed more than 100 vicuñas to obtain their wool, of high commercial value, and they asked for more police presence in the area to prevent these events.

According to local media reports, the mayor of the district of Llusco to which the affected community of Chumbivilcas belongs, affirmed that the number of vicuñas murdered amounts to more than 200 and during the day They shared various photos of the dead animals that lay without their wool.

“Authorities, community leaders and residents of Chumbivilcas demand an exhaustive investigation, the capture of the ‘criminals’ and that the members of the Peruvian National Police carry out their work efficiently in the face of this attack,” the community spread on social networks.

Víctor Layme, one of the residents, denounced in local media that They fear that this type of attack will be repeated because in Chumbivilcas there are more than 1,000 specimens of vicuñas.

“With firearms, these poachers have made this attack against the natural heritage”, he told the RPP station.

