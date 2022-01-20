The Peruvian team He has his last rehearsal this Thursday against Jamaica (8 pm) before facing the penultimate double date of the South American qualifying qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he will visit Colombia in Barranquilla and will receive Ecuador in Lima.

(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: with James, but without Quintero, for the tie)

This is the second friendly that the Blanquirroja have played with a view to those two decisive duels after having tied at one goal last Sunday against Panama, in a match with hardly any tension where the Peruvian team missed the backbone of their starting team .

a local team

Waiting for the players who play in Europe, the Middle East and Mexico to rejoin, the Peru coach, Ricardo Gareca, wants the players from the Peruvian league and the American MLS to return to the rhythm of competition after several weeks of vacations and hardly any activity.

(Also read: Colombia National Team: Rueda’s call, victim of memes)

However, caution will once again be the keynote of the game to minimize the possibility of injuries or scares like the ones Edison Flores and Marcos López gave against Panama on Sunday, whom Gareca will surely keep so as not to force them.

For its part, this meeting will be the first of 2022 for the Jamaican team, on whose bench the coach Paul Hall will debut, who recently took over from Theodore Whitmore. The ‘Reggae Boyz’ are also looking to get ready for their World Cup qualifying matches against Mexico and Panama, two tough rivals that could leave them out of the World Cup almost permanently.

This is how Jamaica arrives

Like Peru, Jamaica will also not have its main figures who play for English Premier League clubs, such as Michail Antonio (West Ham), Bobby De Córdova-Reid (Fulham) and Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), the offensive trident who played the last games of the qualifiers.

(Also read: Robinho, sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape)

In defence, the Jamaican team arrives in the draw, with just enough men to form a line of four, so Hall opted to reinforce himself before traveling to Lima with the call-up of the young Maliek Howell.

The match will be played before some 13,000 spectators, which is equivalent to 30% of the capacity of the National Stadium in Lima, after the Government gave in to numerous complaints from the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) and the media, and backed down to his decision to prevent the entry of fans to prevent covid-19 infections.

EFE