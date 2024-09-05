While Colombia is having a good time in the qualifiers and is preparing to get back on track and try to get closer to a direct spot for the 2026 World Cup in North America, in Peru the storm has not yet passed.

According to the criteria of

The Peruvians are last in the standings, with just two points and without winning a single match in the first six rounds. That cost coach Juan Reynoso his job.

The Uruguayan arrived in his place Jorge Fossati, who had an official debut to forget, in the Copa América 2024: the team was last in Group A, with only one point and without scoring any goals. The outlook is worrying.

Now, Peru is preparing to host Colombia at the National Stadium in Lima on Friday, in the seventh round of the qualifiers, against the ropes and forced to win in order not to move even further away from the World Cup.

Jorge Fossati recognizes Colombia’s favoritism

Fossati spoke to the local press on Thursday at the Nacional stadium and was absolutely sincere in acknowledging Colombia’s favouritism.

“We have to be aware that it is like this: they are among the first, we are among the last. The logic is that if one of the top teams plays against one of the bottom teams, the top team is the favourite. But reality is seen when the match is being played. The rest is just theory,” declared the former Millonarios goalkeeper.

“We don’t like it or not. We accept reality, but accepting it won’t make us look at our rival in any other way than looking them in the eye and wanting to beat them,” added Fossati.

Peru continues to have problems putting together its squad. Striker Franco Zanelatto will be out due to injury and Fossati called up a 16-year-old, Maxloren Castro, a forward from Sporting Cristal, in his place.

Peru also has a very negative statistical record against Colombia. It has only been able to beat them once at home in the qualifying round, and that was 43 years ago (2-0, on August 16, 1981, with goals from Gerónimo Barbadillo and Julio César Uribe, from a penalty).

SPORTS

More Sports News