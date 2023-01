How did you feel about the content of this article?

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte during a meeting of the country’s Council of State. | Photo: EFE/Presidencia del Perú/Luis Iparraguirre

Peru has decided to close Machu Picchu, one of the main Inca tourist sites and the country’s biggest attraction, as announced by the Peruvian government this Saturday (21). “The closure was ordered due to the social situation and to preserve the integrity of visitors,” indicated the Ministry of Culture in a press release.

Peru is experiencing an unprecedented social and political crisis. A demonstrator died on Saturday after clashes with security forces during a protest against President Dina Boluarte in Ilave, southern Peru. “He was wounded and taken to the hospital in Puno, but he arrived dead,” Jacinto Ticona, popular defender of Ilave, told AFP. “We ask the police not to use disproportionate force,” he added.

On Thursday (19) the regions of Amazonas and La Libertad, in the north, and that of Tacna, in the south, were included in the state of emergency, so that about a third of the country is under this regime, until the middle of February.

Demonstrations demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte and the suspension of Congress have already caused 46 deaths (45 civilians and a policeman) since December 7, following the imprisonment and arrest of President Pedro Castillo.