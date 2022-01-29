Dubai (WAM)

The pavilion of the Republic of Peru, located in the Mobility Square at “Expo 2020 Dubai”, celebrates the popular culture of South America, which the visitor discovers through the design of the pavilion inspired by the traditional costume, a fabric of the “Peruvian cloak”, famous for its craftsmen of weavers, and fascinates visitors with scenes of The history and civilization of the “Inca” is one of the most important civilizations that yielded a cultural heritage whose traces still remain to this day.

Through the artefacts on display, the visitor discovers that the Peruvian society is rich in handicrafts, and the artisans excelled in pottery, hunting, weaving, and gold and silversmithing, through a diversity that contributes to advancing the Peruvian economy.

The Peru Pavilion also presents the concept of “Timeless Peru” that seeks to connect the present with the future and build bridges between the amazing Mochica civilization and the world. And through Expo 2020 Dubai, it was an opportunity to experience the best experimental culinary arts, as visitors discover the history of typical dishes in Peru in an educational way, as the Peruvian pavilion offers master cooking classes with chefs from different regions of the country, while Roger – a famous Arequipa presents Recently known as the city of creative gastronomy by «UNESCO» – a distinctive experience of four main courses. “Sofia Sangente” and “Pablo Orita” within the pavilion team presented the best tourist destinations, as well as the finest samples and cultural products from different regions of Peru, through a different experience that allows the possibility of sensory immersion in many tourist attractions and landscapes, especially the Amazon forests , where Peru shows the world – through audio-visual means – the different aspects of artistic and cultural life, along with the diverse displays of agricultural, marine, animal and plant products.

biodiversity

The pavilion reviewed the country’s rich biological diversity, as it possesses the rarest and most amazing animals, as it has the woolly yellow-tailed monkey in the Peruvian Andean region, and the Andean bear known as the “Abu Spectacles” bear, famous for being the largest animals that feed on meat, as well as a diverse number of parrots and snakes, most notably Anaconda.

The cloud forest abounds with unparalleled environmental diversity, where high-quality agricultural crops such as cocoa and coffee grow, and the Shringa tree is a natural source for the manufacture of rubber used in the production of artificial leather and the soles of rubber shoes, in addition to the vegetable skins of pineapple leaves.

The Peruvian pavilion at the “Expo Dubai” allowed its visitors to view replicas of Lord Sipan’s jewelry, under the name “Mochicas.. Masters of the Desert” made by artisans in the Lambayaki region, and to display and promote the archaeological heritage of northern Peru with the aim of enhancing the wealth found in the tomb of Lord Sipan. It is considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the twentieth century, with access to valuable information and a life-size representation of the elite culture of the Mochika.

After learning about the strange stories and rituals of the ancestors in Peru, at the end of the tour you will find embroidered hats of all shapes and colors, each of which has a different use according to the occasion.