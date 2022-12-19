The lawyers of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Ronald Atencio and Raúl Noblecilla, announced this Monday that they left the defense of the ex-president in a decision made jointly with the former head of state, although they did not reveal the reasons why they made this decision.

“Having talked with our sponsor jointly, it has been decided that we will not continue exercising his defense, reserving the reasons for it,” says a brief statement shared by both lawyers on their Twitter accounts.

Last Thursday, Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley ordered 18 months of preventive detention for Castillo, while he is being investigated for the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for the failed self-coup on December 7.

Neither Castillo, who still considers himself president of Peru, nor any of his lawyers. They were presented at the beginning of the hearing to review the request for preventive detention for 18 months presented by the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office.

At the beginning of the hearing, called by Checkley, it was reported that Castillo, who is serving preventive arrest, refused to receive notification of the prosecutor’s request.

In this sense, the judge informed that the defense of the ex-governor would be assumed by the public defender Italo Díazsince none of his accredited defenders appeared at the hearing.

In this regard, Ronald Atencio then reported on Twitter that neither he nor his colleague Noblecilla were going to participate in the pretrial detention hearing.

“There are many arguments that, in conversation with Pedro (Castillo), prompted us to make that decision,” he said before pointing out that among them is an “illegal and express vacancy (removal).

Both assumed the exclusive defense of the former president on December 12, the date on which his predecessor, Miguel Pérez Arroyo, resigned due to “discrepancies regarding the approach of the defense.”

He also resigned from the defense of Castillo Benji Expinoza, who was his main lawyer. and who made the decision after the former president’s announcement to dissolve Congress.

