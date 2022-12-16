Peru: Castillo will serve 18 months in prison in the same prison as Fujimori

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pedro Castillo with his former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.
EFE/ Justice Administration Office
Pedro Castillo with his former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.
According to authorities, it will be like this “due to security measures” for the dismissed president.
December 16, 2022, 03:54 PM
The former president of Peru Pedro Castillo will serve 18 months in pretrial detention in the Barbadillo prison, located in the same police station where ex-governor Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) is serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity, reported this Friday the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE).
The body indicated, in a statement, that the decision to keep Castillo in the same place where he served preliminary arrest since last December 7 has been taken “due to security measures, to safeguard his personal physical integrity, for his status as former President of the Republic”.
Protests in favor of former president Pedro Castillo.
The decision of a supreme judge, who declared a request from the prosecution founded, is based on the fact that there is a “danger of flight” of the defendant, who tried to seek asylum in the Mexican embassy in Lima after the frustrated self-coup on December 7. The measure extends until June 2024.
The Ministry of Health of Peru confirmed this Friday that to date 20 people have died and 63 remain hospitalized after the protests that took place in various parts of the country that intensified this Sunday and call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the closure of Congress. , among other requirements.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
