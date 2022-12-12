Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo published a letter on Monday from his detention center, to which he was transferred after his failed self-coup, in which he wrote that he considers himself “kidnapped” and called President Dina Boluarte a “usurper”, who he assumed the head of state after his dismissal.

“I speak to you in the most difficult moment of my government, humiliated, incommunicado, mistreated and kidnapped, but thus clothed in your confidence and struggle, in the majesty of the sovereign people, but also infused by the glorious spirit of our ancestors”, reads a letter signed by him and published on his Twitter account.

Hours earlier, the Attorney General of Peru, Patricia Benavides, filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo and three of his ministers before Congress for the alleged commission of crimes such as rebellion, conspiracy and others.

The document, to which EFE had access, indicates Castillo as “alleged co-author of the crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order-Rebellion” and, “alternatively, for the crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order-Conspiracy” .

Castillo remains in custody after being dismissed last Wednesday by Congress, after ordering the dissolution of the Legislature and announcing that he would form an emergency Executive, govern by decree, convene a constituent assembly and carry out a reorganization of the judicial system.

Hundreds of demonstrators, in favor of Pedro Castillo and against Congress.

Faced with this situation, the former president said in his letter on Monday that he is “unconditionally faithful to the popular and constitutional mandate” that he claims to hold “as president” and affirmed that he will not renounce his “high and sacred functions.”

Subsequently, he criticized Boluarte, elected as vice president in the formula that he led in the 2021 elections and who was sworn in as head of state after his dismissal.

Dear great and patient Peruvian people: I, @PedroCastilloTe, the same person who 16 months ago all of you elected me to serve as constitutional president of the Republic. I speak to you in the most difficult moment of my government… (1/4) — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) December 12, 2022

Especially, he questioned his proposal to advance general elections to April 2024.

“What was said recently by a usurper is nothing more than the same snot and drool of the coup right, so the people should not fall for their dirty game of new elections,” he said.

Finally, he asked that the “abuses” stop, he demanded the convocation of a constituent assembly and his “immediate freedom”

EFE