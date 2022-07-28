The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, affirmed this Thursday that, in his first year in government, he received “a slap on the cheek” from those sectors that “did not accept” his victory in the elections, although he did not single out any politician directly.

(You might be interested in: Peru: Prosecutor’s Office opens a fourth investigation against Pedro Castillo

“I have received a slap in the face from those who did not accept losing because of the vote of the Peruvian people. In this second year, I am not going to turn the other cheek, but I am going to extend my hand to work together for the benefit of the people, starting with the national development objectives,” said the president at the beginning of his speech before Congress.

(You might be interested in: Scandals and investigations mark the first year of Peru’s president)

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo.

The head of state added that he has not had “even a minute of truce”, but that he does not care that they “ignore” his achievements and “dedicate themselves to defaming”, accusing him “with no evidence”.

In this sense, Castillo declared that “even when his family is insulted” “on a daily basis and the majesty of the Presidency of the Republic is offended”, he submits to justice “to clarify the crimes” that “they intend to impute to him”. with respect to due process and not media justice”.

At that moment, several opposition legislators left the chamber of Parliament in protest at the president’s words and the cry of “corrupt” was heard.

However, at the end of his speech, opponents fired him shouting “resign, corrupt” and “out!”

While Castillo gave his message to the nation, on independence day, a group of demonstrators also protested against him outside Congress, very close to another group of supporters who came to support him.

The president is currently being investigated for five cases of alleged corruption by the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, along with his closest circle of collaborators and former officials.

Admit errors in appointments

Castillo admitted that he has made “mistakes in some appointments”, after having had more than 50 ministers in various changes to the cabinetand recognized the work of the Public Ministry and the Judiciary in the administration of Justice “without distinction of political colors.”

On the other hand, the president accused the media of keeping the population uninformed, without wanting to spread the country’s economic growth or other goals achieved during his administration.

“The media is not interested in disseminating the achievements, but rather in accusing corruption without any proof, but they are going to get tired of looking for the proof because they are not going to find it,” he said.

Castillo highlighted that the Peruvian economy has grown 3.5% so far this year, above the projection of 2.5% for this year, and that more than one million inhabitants have come out of poverty.

He also assured that pre-pandemic employment levels have been recovered, with 5.5 million active jobs, including 352,000 new ones.

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru, along with Prime Minister Anibal Torres and four new ministers. Photo: EFE/ Presidency of Peru

Likewise, he indicated that private investment this year totaled 44,000 million dollars and that he has managed to collect the tax debts of private companies for 5,400 million soles, and have pending similar debts for 30,000 million soles.

In addition, he stated that national and foreign private investment is guaranteed with “redistributive justice.”

Castillo took stock of the social programs undertaken by various sectors of the Executive, among which he announced the increase in the budget for school meals, communal pots in vulnerable areas, and economic bonuses for poor families.

At the end of his speech, he again extended his hand to the opposition and asked them to build “a better country” together.

“I call on you to build together a better, more prosperous, democratic, inclusive and supportive country, without discrimination of any kind, with equal rights and opportunities for all,” he said.

And he concluded: “Only united can we achieve it, that’s why we want a transformation

that suits even those who oppose it”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news:

-Will Caracas-Bogotá relations be restored? Foreign Minister of Petro visits Táchira

-The UN enshrined a new universal right, what is it?

-Berlin will stop lighting some monuments to save energy