LIME.- Peru on Wednesday ended the mandatory use of masks in public places in Limathe neighboring port of Callao and two other regions near the capital, where 80% of the inhabitants already have three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People who want to will be able to wear masks,” Health Minister Jorge López announced to journalists after the end of the council of ministers.

The government estimates that in July the country would reach 80% of the population vaccinated with the third dose.

For the moment, it maintains mandatory use of masks in closed placessuch as banks, transport services and schools. However, in the streets of Lima many citizens no longer use them, or only protect their mouths and leave their noses uncovered.

The measure to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask – even in closed places – is being applied in various parts of the planet, but in others, such as the state of Philadelphia in the United States, it has been imposed again indoors due to the increase in the infections.

After the pandemic reached Peru In 2020, the then government ordered the mandatory use of masks, and even later decreed the use of a double mask, in addition to a transparent face shield in the face of advancing infections. More than 212,000 people have lost their lives in the country due to COVID-19.