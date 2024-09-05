The Peruvian national soccer team will host Colombia on Friday, in need of a victory, in the seventh round of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, to which the coffee growers return after their great performance in the Copa América and the Bicolor with the obligation to recover from their image in that tournament, in which they showed themselves to be several steps below their rival.

According to the criteria of

The team coached by Uruguayan Jorge Fossati is last in the qualifiers with two draws, one loss and only one goal scored, inherited from his predecessor, Juan Reynoso. This match is precisely the debut of the Uruguayan with the Bicolor in the qualifiers, after making his debut on the Peruvian bench during the Copa América.

Colombian National Team and Jorge Fossati Photo:Colombian Football Federation and Juan Pablo Rueda. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

The great challenge for the coach will be to improve the offensive side, as Peru has scored only one goal in the last ten official matches. To do so, he will not have the veteran Paolo Guerrero, who has not been called up after a controversial start to the season, including a change of team, nor Christian Cueva, temporarily separated from his team after having been accused of gender-based violence by his ex-partner.

Minor in Peru

The big news for the home team will be 16-year-old winger Maxloren Castro, who was called up on Wednesday to replace striker Franco Zanelatto. Castro is a winger who plays for the Sporting Cristal club.

“It has been proven that he is well trained at his club and that he is slowly but surely making his way into the group,” said the Uruguayan coach.

Fossati has acknowledged that “it is logical” that Peru does not have “favoritism”, but they have “the firm conviction” that they can face Colombia and “get a good result.”

SPORTS

More sports news