Thirteen people died and five others were seriously injured in Peru when a bus fell off a cliff on a road in the Andes. The accident, according to local authorities, occurred on Saturday morning on the Los Libertadores highway.

The vehicle, which was carrying about 50 passengers from the Andean town of Vilcashuaman to Lima, overturned and fell 200 meters in the Huancavelica region, in the southeast of the South American country. Police and firefighters attended the scene of the accident to recover the bodies of the victims. The wounded were transferred to the hospital in the municipality of Pisco.

Road accidents are frequent in Peru, mainly due to excessive speed and poor roadway maintenance.