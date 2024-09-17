Ten Italians and 23 tourists were injured in Peru after their bus went off the road while descending from the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. Local media reported. The bus fell 15 meters from a mountain road. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle. Most of the injured have broken bones and from the first information regarding our fellow countrymen, no one is in serious danger.

Peru, Accident in Machu Picchu: Tourist Bus Ends Up Off Road, Italians Among Injured



The transport company confirmed in a statement that it has activated its safety protocols and coordinated the care of those affected. The injured were taken to the hospital in Cusco, while the Peruvian police opened an investigation.

The list of wounded Italians

The National Police of Peru (PNP) has released the list of those injured in the accident that occurred on the road near the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu. The Italian wounded are: Luciana Bonfada, 35 years old, who suffered fractures; Angelo Florile, 33 years old, Italian nationality, who suffered some bruises; Giorgio Quiagliaroli, (47 years old) broke his right leg; Dario Florio, (46 years old), Italian nationality, with some minor bruises; Gabriela Cristoforini, (48 years old), diagnosis: fracture of the tibial fibula; Elisabetta Panzeri, (44 years old) who suffered some fractures; Paolo Daledo, (38 years old), Italian nationality with a trauma to the right leg as well as Greta Raimondi, 35 years old and Matteo Vigano, (33 years old) who suffered some bruises.

Farnesina: Consular assistance to Italians injured in Peru

The Italian Embassy in Lima, in close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authoritiesimmediately took action to provide maximum consular assistance to the Italian tourists involved in a bus accident near Machu Picchu, Peru, and to their families. Sources at the Farnesina told ANSA.