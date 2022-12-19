Many relatives of the victims of police brutality buried their dead amid cries of pain and cries for justice. The Andean country is experiencing the most massive demonstrations in recent years after the dismissal and arrest of Pedro Castillo, with claims against the new interim president and the desire for a way out of the political instability that has plagued Peru for years.

The “forgotten” of Peru keep up the pulse, but subtract strength in the streets to bury the dead of the most massive riots in recent years in the Andean country. The protests began on December 7 after President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, which followed with his removal, arrest, and the appointment of his then-Vice President, Dina Boluarte, as interim president. of the nation.

On Saturday, Boluarte was defiant in the face of the citizen requests that shouted in the streets for his resignation: “What is resolved with my resignation? We will be here, firm, until Congress resolves the advancement of elections (… ) I demand that the vote” of last Friday be reconsidered, when Parliament voted against advancing the general elections from 2026 to 2023. The president, a native of Apurimac, decreed a state of emergency for 30 days, starting last Wednesday.

Call for an end to police violence

Since last Thursday, the marches have gained strength in the south of the country and continue with the closure of several roads, despite the repression exerted by the Peruvian security forces and the curfews decreed in nine regions. “We are going through very difficult and sad times (…) Gentlemen of the Armed Forces and police, we must respect the fundamental rights to life and a just claim. We cannot continue to confront each other between brothers and sisters from the same town and from the same country. Let’s make the effort of dialogue,” the renowned indigenous leader, Tarcila Rivera Zea, wrote on Twitter.

Como indígena Quechua-Chanka, hija de #Ayacucho y peruana, me siento dolida e impotente ante lo ocurrido. Desde esta pequeña plataforma hago un llamado a la paz y el respeto por la vida. A los aliados de los #PueblosIndígenas pido responder ante violaciones de nuestros derechos. pic.twitter.com/74Mb0BB4QU — Tarcila Rivera Zea (@parwasisa) December 16, 2022





A call for an end to state brutality joined by several local and international human rights organizations, after at least 22 people have lost their lives by shots from the Army and the Police. Added to this are more than 500, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, which asked to investigate the accusations that the Peruvian law enforcement forces were using illegal weapons to repress the demonstrations and that some uniformed officers fired direct shots at the bodies of the victims, many of whom were minors. age and the majority between 18 and 25 years.

“The institutions of the Peruvian State must respect the right to protest, whose protection is an essential element in democracies and a historical tool for the claim of rights,” it reads. a letter that various rights organizations made public last Friday, asking both the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for a joint visit to the country and to monitor the protests. Amnesty International also demanded “the immediate cessation of state violence” and the reestablishment of “dialogue to stop the escalation of violence and prevent more deaths.”

🇵🇪🚨 Hemos recibido informes que se están produciendo allanamientos a locales de diferentes organizaciones que han incluido detenciones. — Amnistía Internacional Perú (@amnistiaperu) December 17, 2022





Young people, the main victims of the repression of the security forces

One of the young people who have dyed the tragic figures in recent days red was Clemer Rojas, only 23 years old. The student left his home in a small village in the Andean region of Ayacucho – popular for being the epicenter of violence between the state and the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla in the 1980s and 1990s – to join protests against his removal from office. and detention of Pedro Castillo. He never came back. On Saturday, a funeral procession headed by peasants and indigenous people moved Clemer’s lifeless body to the cemetery. Next to the photo of the young man, signs that read: “Dina Boluarte, murderer.”

Once again, the Peruvian countryside puts the dead when citizens come out to claim rights, as well as social and economic improvements and the end of the political crises that have been intertwined. “We feel a lot of pain and we want justice, so that this (the death) of my nephew and what has happened to my family does not go unpunished. We only ask for justice,” Marlene Rojas, the student’s aunt, told the AP news agency. assassinated, according to the relatives, by the uniformed men.

A police officer points his gun at supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, during a protest against his arrest, in Chao, Peru. © AP – Hugo Curotto

Many Peruvians blame Congress for the country’s instability. “Shut down Congress, it’s a rat’s nest” are some of the slogans chanted by the protesters, who are also calling for elections and, some, the immediate dismissal of Boularte. Others are showing their contained rage against the system, which is unable to alleviate the economic crisis that has plunged thousands into poverty and structural social inequalities.

“What they are doing is immense pain, a great injustice against him (Castillo) because it should not have happened. They have practically kidnapped our president,” a Castillo supporter told the AP. According to AFP, a recent poll found that around 44% of Peruvians supported Castillo’s attempt to dissolve the legislature, despite the fact that he tried to do so outside of constitutional limits.

endemic political crisis; Castillo accused of “rebellion”

Precisely, Castillo rose as president 17 months ago with the support of rurality and the Peruvian countryside that saw him grow. For this reason, it is the children of peasants and indigenous people who are rising up with the most determination, not only in support of Castillo, but also to demonstrate –once again– their weariness with the unstable institutions and the ruling political class in Peru, which in less than five years it has had six presidents.

Attendees at the funeral of Clemer Rojas, 23 years old. AP – Franklin Briceno

Leopoldo Huamani, a 60-year-old farmer, traveled from the most abandoned rural area of ​​Chalhuanca to Lima, the capital, to join the protest movement. He feels part of the “forgotten”, he voted for the leftist seeking in him representation in a political system of elites, accused of being corrupt, but as a result of recent events he assured the AP that he did not feel represented by anyone. Despite this, Huamani took to the squares to demand an end to police violence and demand the resignation of the interim president: “She only represents the dead,” he told AP, adding that they chose a “humble rural teacher like us hoping for a revolution that would bring the poor to power”.

This coincides with the recent letter that the now deposed president and former teacher sent from prison: “I was elected by the forgotten men and women of deep Peru, by the dispossessed who have been abandoned for more than 200 years,” thanking his followers for the support in the streets and encouraging them to continue protesting, despite the “massacres” by the Police, as he declared. Castillo now faces 18 months of house arrest, accused of “rebellion, conspiracy, abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public peace.”

With AFP, AP, Reuters, EFE and local media.