The appearance of the representative will be carried out in person. The call occurs in the context of the investigations for genocide, serious injuries and qualified homicide that are carried out against the president in the context of the protests against the dismissal of Pedro Castillo. Demonstrations in which at least people have died in clashes with the police.

The president of Peru, accused of committing genocide against the population, will go to testify before the Prosecutor’s Office.

A summons that reached the hands of the president, Dina Boluarte, to offer her version as part of the process open against her and other officials for the deaths of protesters during protests against her government.

Local newspapers such as ‘El Comercio’ reported the declarations from the president’s lawyer, Kelly Montenegro, who expressed her willingness to collaborate. “If the Prosecutor’s Office orders it this way, we are going to comply with everything that the Public Ministry orders,” she said.

The accusing body opened an investigation against Boluarte on January 10, according to the newspaper. The investigations are carried out on alleged charges such as genocide, serious injuries and qualified homicide.

This is the second time that a call of this type has reached the head of state. The first was notified for January 30, which Boluarte said was available virtually. A second occasion was set for February 23, on this occasion the country’s leadership once again expressed its interest in the event taking place virtually.

Therefore, the president of the republic does not shy away from or postpone giving statements. Likewise, she reiterates her commitment to facilitate and participate in the proceedings that the National Prosecutor’s Office deems appropriate. – Presidency of Peru 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) February 25, 2023



Other members of the Government have also been called to testify. The head of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otálora; Defense Minister Jorge Chávez, as well as Pedro Angulo, former head of the Government; among others, have given their version of the facts.

The signs of rejection against Dina Boluarte continue

The rejection against Boluarte does not stop. Roadblocks, work stoppages, and street demonstrations continue in the southern region of the nation, specifically in Puno.

The day before, a police station in the Juli district was set on fire by those who demand the departure of the president. At least ten law enforcement officers were injured, joined by about seven protesters.

Ten other soldiers were also targeted. With a temporary base in a hotel in Juli, the uniformed men presented cuts to the head, bruises and injuries to their arms. The Ministries of Defense and the Interior “strongly” condemned the events, describing the protesters as “violent extremists”.

Dozens of protesters killed since the start of the crisis

After former President Pedro Castillo’s attempt to shut down Congress and his subsequent dismissal, thousands of people took to the streets to demand Castillo’s return and the resignation of his successor, the current president.

At least 60 people (mostly civilians but also police officers) have been killed in clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Despite the fact that the protests are taking place throughout the country, southern Peru continues to be the epicenter of the protests.

With EFE and local media