The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, will offer this Friday the traditional speech that the leaders must deliver in Congress in the framework of the official activities of the country’s independence day.

At 11:00 local time, Boluarte He will deliver his speech in Congress, in which it is traditional to hear a balance of the Executive’s managementwhich, in the case of Boluarte, will be since he took office on December 7, 2022.

That day, former president Pedro Castillo carried out a failed self-coup, after which he was dismissed by Congress.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that in these words announce social and economic measures for the coming months, and your references to anti-government protests are expected that shook Peru in December and the first months of 2023.

According to sources consulted by the local newspaper El Comercio, Boluarte will begin with an assessment of how he found the country after the departure of Pedro Castillo, who had barely been in charge for a year and a half. And, later, he will make a balance by “transversal axes”.

#FiestasPatrias | On Fatherland Day and, in the immortal presence of our great heroes, the President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, prepares to begin official activities on the occasion of the 202nd anniversary of National Independence. 🇵🇪#28 of July pic.twitter.com/dNtQFgt3gE – Presidency of Peru 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) July 28, 2023

Political analyst Enrique Castillo told El Comercio that the main axis of Boluarte Zegarra’s presentation in the Parliament chamber, where he has not been since December 7, when he was sworn in as president after Pedro Castillo’s vacancy; it must be “political stability”. The reason? The country does not yet know if it will continue until 2026 or not.

“She arrives very weak, because the population has not found in her figure neither leadership nor management capacity. It has not been able to achieve political stability that would give the country the possibility of not thinking about a possible presidential vacancy or the advancement of general elections. There is always the question, will it reach 2026? ”, He told El Comercio.

She arrives very weakened, because the population has not found in her figure neither leadership nor management capacity

Boluarte’s speech occurs in a climate of anti-government protests who returned to Peru this week. The protesters once again demand the resignation of the president and the closure of Congress.

Various social organizations, youth and unions, in fact, announced an intense day of protests for this Friday.

“If Mrs. Dina (Boluarte) does not resign, if Congress does not close, the fight will continue,” said the National Unitary Coordinator of Struggle (CNUL) on Thursday at a press conference called to report on the details and causes of the demonstration this Friday in Lima.

Demonstrators protested in front of the Congress headquarters this week in Lima (Peru).

Both this group and the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the largest union in the country, They summoned, starting at 8:00 in the morning, in the Plaza Dos de Mayo, the “National March” against the “murderous and corrupt dictatorship.”

On Thursday, the Ombudsman’s Office presented a report in which it detailed that there are nine road blockades in seven provinces of the highland region of Puno, on the border with Bolivia.

The rallies and marches took place this Thursday in the regions of Ancash, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Lima and Puno, where the province of El Collao complied with a partial stoppage of activities.

In the capital city, hundreds of people marched on Thursday afternoon through the historic center to reach Congress, but the National Police prevented them from going to Abancay avenue, where the legislative palace is located.

