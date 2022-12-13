The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, announced this Tuesday that he will meet with the Constitutional Commission of Congress to seek to “shorten the deadlines” for the holding general elections in your country, that a few days ago proposed that they be brought forward to April 2024.

“I have already said that we are going to advance the elections, although it is true that according to the schedule, which I do not manage, Congress manages it and it was said that until 2024, but I am already making an appointment with the Constitution Commission so that we can shorten the deadlines”, declared the president.

The Head of State, who took office last Wednesday to replace Pedro Castillo, maintained that hers is “a transitional government”, that he presides with the aim of “calling for calm” in his country, given the serious social and political upheaval that has occurred in recent days.

“This government of Dina Boluarte is a transition government, to call for calm, to call for dialogue, to work together so that in this time of transition we can solve the problems that have not been resolved,” he added.

Faced with the requests made by a sector of the citizenry for the closure of Congress, Boluarte recalled that Castillo was dismissed and sent to prison precisely for trying to apply a measure of this type.

“They say that Congress can be closed, legally it is a difficult situation, for the same reason that the president (Castillo) wanted to close Congress and now look where it is,” he reflected.

Boluarte pointed out that, for all these reasons, he “does not understand” why a sector of Peruvians, whom he called “brothers”, are “rising up against this government” that he presides over.

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru.

The Government of Peru formalized this Monday before Congress a bill that proposes the advancement of the general elections in the country to April 2024, which was delivered with the signatures of President Boluarte and her Prime Minister, Pedro Angulo.

The norm, which was already announced by the governor after midnight this Monday, proposes a “constitutional reform, which modifies the mandate of the President of the Republic, of the congressmen and representatives before the Andean Parliament, and establishes the advance general elections for the year 2024”.

The project details that the proposal for the elections are in April 2024 it is “linked to the closing of the electoral roll”, which must be done one year before, the same deadline that the laws establish to make legal reforms.

It indicates that this term “should also serve to approve, if applicable, the constitutional reforms referring to the Peruvian political regime” and remarks that “it is urgent to make democratic and constitutional changes in Congress, fundamentally obeying the sentiment of the citizenry.”

Protests calling for the resignation of Dina Boluarte in Peru.

When announcing this proposal during the early hours of this Monday, Boluarte said that he made the decision not to end his term in July 2026 by interpreting “in the broadest way the will of the citizenry and, consequently, with the responsibility that the exercise” of the Government.

The president took office to replace Castillo, who was dismissed by Congress after he ordered the dissolution of Parliament, announced the formation of an emergency Executive, which was to govern by decree, convene a constituent assembly and reorganize the system of Justice.

This political crisis led to the outbreak of social protests in the interior of the country, especially in the southern zone, where seven deaths have been reported so far, while groups of protesters demand the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the call to new elections.

Statements about Castle

Boluarte also considered this Tuesday that her predecessor in office, Pedro Castillo, has been manipulated to label her as “usupardora”.

“I know the president, we have talked several times, many times we have hugged and sometimes cried (…) I do not think that these words that are appearing on Twitter (de Castillo) are his words. They are using him, they follow him manipulating,” Boluarte said in a statement to the press.

Likewise, blamed former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez for having “generated” the situation that Peru is currently experiencing, before adding that it “hurts and dismays” him that Castillo is in custody for his failed self-coup.

“I don’t know what people have called on former President Pedro Castillo to make that decision,” he said in relation to the announcement of the dissolution of Congress last Wednesday, a fact for which he acknowledged having been afraid.

In this sense, he also pointed out those who were labor ministers; Alejandro Salas, of Justice, Félix Chero; of Commerce and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, and the one who was her prime minister, Aníbal Torres, as the closest circle of the ex-president, with whom she stopped agreeing.

Pedro Castillo and the now president of Peru, Dina Boluarte.

About the protests

The new president also referred to the protests in the country and ordered the Police not to use “not even a lethal weapon” in the protests and to identify those who have used them, causing the death of at least seven protesters.

“I have given instructions to the Police not to use any lethal weapon, not even rubber pellets. I have given the necessary instructions to the Ministry of the Interior to identify the people who have used these weapons that have harmed our sisters and brothers As soon as it is individualized, the weight of the corresponding law will be falling,” declared the president.

Boluarte made these statements a few hours after the head of the Lima police region, Víctor Zanabria, announced that from this Tuesday the agents would raise “the level of response” to the marches and use rubber pellets “given the level of violence and affectation to the integrity”.

All people have the right to protest, but generating vandalism, burning hospitals (…) does not speak of a normal protest

The president made a “call for calm and peace” and asserted that, for now, she does not believe that it will be necessary to take the Army to the streets

He added that he urged the Public Ministry to initiate the necessary investigations to identify those who could be behind “this type of violent attitudes” that, he assured, are “above the rights of protest.”

“All people have the right to protest, but generating vandalism, burning hospitals, ambulances, taking over airports, this does not speak of a normal protest, this is already becoming extreme,” he exclaimed.

He concluded that he hopes that the citizens “will understand” his call “and they will calm down” and reiterated that “the Police will also be withdrawing to their jobs so that we can all live in peace.”

*With information from EFE

