This Monday Peru experienced a new day of demonstrations and blockades in different parts of the country, such as Lima, the capital. Despite the fact that the demonstrations began in the central region of Junín, where the government of Pedro Castillo managed to sign a pact with strikers from the transportation and agricultural sectors, discontent over the high cost of living has spread throughout the nation.

Peru faces a new chapter of political and social instability. This time, the reason lies in the high cost of living due to the rise in the price of fuel, fertilizer and food. For this reason, this April 4, Lima registered several blockades throughout the city and its metropolitan area, in a strike called by the Union of Multimodal Transport Guilds of Peru.

This is the seventh consecutive day of protests and blockades in the country, specifically in the central region of Junín, where at least three people have already died, one of them a minor. A tense situation that is putting the Government of Pedro Castillo in trouble just one week after Congress rejected a vacancy motion against the left-wing president.

To try to contain this crisis, Castillo managed to negotiate an agreement with the transporters’ union – which was joined by the farmers’ union – of Junín, which demanded lower fuel prices and eliminate unfair competition from foreign carriers, among other demands.

In compliance with the commitments of the Government during the dialogue table held in Huancayo, as of today, it has been arranged that gasoline and gasohols of 84 and 90 octane and types of diesel, are excluded from the Selective Consumption Tax until June 30 . (1/2) – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) April 3, 2022



A government delegation in Huancayo, the capital of Junín, reached this agreement with the representatives of the strikers and, since then, there has been a tense calm in the region. However, that did not prevent the demands from spreading to other parts of the country, such as Ica -in the southwest of the country- or the Peruvian capital itself.

And it is that the rise in the price of fuels also entails the increase in the cost of the basic family basket, since if it is more expensive to transport food, so is its final price for the consumer. Something that has a strong impact on the standard of living of the average citizen in Peru, which in 2020 registered a monetary poverty of 30.1%.

For this reason, in the pact with the Junín protesters, the Executive also promised to reduce a consumption tax by 90% and bring to Congress the temporary elimination of the sales tax on basic foods, such as rice, for three months.

In this line, President Castillo promised to increase the minimum wage by 10.2% to try to improve the quality of life of Peruvians. However, this increase will benefit only a small percentage of workers, since Peru registers a labor informality close to 70%, which represents a large volume of underground economy from which the State does not receive taxes.

Deaths derived from the protests in the center of the country

Since the beginning of the protests, there have been many reports of police repression among the protesters. A version that contradicts the one provided by the Executive.

“The Police have managed very carefully. However, there have been three deaths, but not by the Police, but by traffic accidents and a child who fell into the river,” Interior Minister Alfonso Chávarry said during a press conference on Sunday.

In this line, Chávarry also assured that the deaths during the protests were not due to “excessive use of police force”, although different DD organizations. H H. and the parents of a minor, who drowned in a Huancayo river while fleeing from the police, do not think the same.

“The next day (of the minor’s death) I found out that the policemen were to blame for having launched tear gas bombs and that’s when people began to escape; and when my son saw the policemen he tried to escape and jumped into the void and a group manages to save itself, but my son does not,” said José Pomazunco, father of the deceased 13-year-old teenager, to the newspaper ‘La República‘.

People walk along a section of the Pan-American Highway blocked by truckers demanding nationwide reductions in fuel costs and reduced toll payments, near the southern Andean city of Arequipa, Peru, on March 28, 2022. © Diego Ramos / AFP

Along with the minor, a farmer and teacher who was part of a picket, and a teacher who could not receive his hemodialysis also died after being run over.

Along with the protesters, some local media also warned about police repression, with practices such as the use of tear gas canisters against peaceful protesters.

#National Strike | Police attacked protesters with tear gas canisters.

👉 It happened despite the fact that protesters did not carry out acts of vandalism and even raised their hands as a sign of peace. pic.twitter.com/ank91wS3Aw — Huanca York Times (@HuancaYorkTimes) April 2, 2022



Despite calling himself the “standard bearer of the social struggle” and of his humble origins, President Pedro Castillo lashed out at the protesters on Thursday and assured that they were “paid leaders and ringleaders” and “malicious.”

Later, on Saturday, he apologized for these statements but maintained that in some of the demonstrations “there may be infiltrators.”

“In some of those statements there has been a misunderstanding and I have to clarify them by apologizing or forgiving the people (…) I come from that quarry of the struggle and I know how a measure of struggle is conducted, but we have also felt that there are people who sometimes infiltrate the measures of struggle and make good leaders look bad,” the president said in a conference with the media on April 2.

Now, in the midst of this panorama of political instability and economic crisis, Pedro Castillo’s cabinet -repeatedly reformed- will have to face social discontent. In regions like Junín, where almost 60% voted for what is known as “the professor” in 2021, the president is already losing support.

With EFE and local media