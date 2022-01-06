A new year begins and the premieres continue. This week, theaters are bringing us horror movies like Return of the devil and comedies like One click away. In addition, the action film reaches the big screen King’s man. For anime fans, My hero academia can already be seen from today.

Movie theaters for January 6-13, 2022

Next, we will tell you all the premieres that will be available on the big screen from January 6 on the Cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis billboards.

One click away (Cineplanet)

Synopsis: When Adam’s husband gives him weekly Spanish classes, he doesn’t know how or where to fit the new element into his structured life. But when an unexpected tragedy turns everything upside down, Adam decides to go to class, developing a complex emotional bond with the teacher.

Trailer:

Petite maman (Cineplanet)

Synopsis: Nelly is 8 years old and has just lost her grandmother. As she helps her parents empty the house her mother grew up in, she explores the forest around her, intrigued, where her mother used to play as a child. There Nelly meets another girl her age, and the immediate connection between the two gives way to a precious friendship. Together they build a cabin in the forest and, between games and confidences, they will reveal a fascinating secret.

Trailer:

King’s man, the origin (Cineplanet and Cinépolis)

Synopsis: As a group of the worst tyrants and criminal geniuses come together to plan a war that will make millions disappear, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the first independent intelligence agency in King’s man, The Origin.

Trailer:

The Return of the Demon (Cineplanet and Cinépolis)

Synopsis: Baba Yaga is a witch who, according to ancient traditions and Slavic narratives, devours children. He has a normal leg and a bone leg, which signify his ambivalence with the world of the living and the world of the dead. The Return of the Devil tells the story of a family that moves to a new apartment on the outskirts of the city, in what appears to be a small community next to a forest.

Trailer:

Devilish Friend (Cineplanet and Cinépolis)

Synopsis: A couple and their one-year-old daughter are trapped in a hotel where strange phenomena take place. Throughout a seemingly endless night, they must confront the secrets that stand between them.

Trailer:

My hero academia: world mission of heroes (Cineplanet, Cinépolis and Cinemark)

Synopsis: A criminal organization known as Humanize seeks to destroy the gifted holders of the entire planet. To try to save the population from the special bombs that have been hidden all over the world, a selection of heroes is organized. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki, who are interning at a hero office, are also part of the mission from Oseon country. But Deku is involved in an incident and becomes the most persecuted in the entire country. Meanwhile, Humanize releases a statement to the world and they give a two-hour limit. Now, the future of the world and of the heroes is in the hands of the protagonists.

Trailer:

