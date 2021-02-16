Peru faces, between indignation and disappointment, the scandal of the secret vaccination against the covid-19 of officials and characters in charge of leading the fight against the pandemic and that now, most likely, will have to deal with political and judicial sanctions.

While for analysts and lawyers the country faces “a devastating message” of its ruling class, the transitional government of President Francisco Sagasti recognizes the hard blow, but insists that “all those who daily carry out their duties with integrity” must be put first.

“We cannot let the behavior, the attitude, of a few public officials tarnish the work of service to the country that we fulfill “Prime Minister Violeta Bermúdez said Tuesday before noting that more than 1.4 million people work “hard” for the State “in a special context” in the face of the pandemic “and a set of crisis situations.”

The responsibilities and guilt of the scandal, quickly dubbed the “vaccinate”, will begin to be defined after being made public this Tuesday the list of 487 people who received vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, which were exclusively for the personnel who carried out clinical trials in the country since the end of last year.

While it is true that among the beneficiaries there were a large number of doctors and scientists linked to the trials, there were also officials from the last two governments, including former President Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020), their relatives, consultants and “guests.”

Despite the fact that Vizcarra is harshly criticized, and even Congress announces that it will raise his political disqualification, the Sagasti regime It has also been affected after learning that among those vaccinated were the now former Minister of Health Pilar Mazzetti, and former Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete.

While Astete was in charge of negotiating the purchase of vaccines, Mazzetti was in charge of directing the fight against the pandemic and even stated a week ago that she would be “the last” to be vaccinated, despite who had already received the doses last January.

Faced with this revelation, the current Government affirmed that no secretly vaccinated official will remain in office, but he had an unprecedented gesture towards Mazzetti, by withdrawing the gratitude he had given him for his “services rendered to the Nation” when he resigned on Friday, after Congress summoned her to explain Vizcarra’s vaccination.

Research

The Legislature, for its part, began its investigation this Tuesday with the invitation to the doctor who directed the Sinopharm trials in the country, Germán Málaga, who defended the investigation protocols, although he assured that Vizcarra received the vaccines directly and did not participate in rehearsals, as this ensures.

Legislator groups have proposed that Vizcarra, Mazzetti and Astete be subjected to impeachment and they are disqualified from exercising any public function for ten years.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened, for its part, a preliminary investigation for the alleged commission of crimes against the public administration, concussion and incompatible negotiation or use of the position, since these officials held positions with decision-making power.

Beyond the legal consequences that this case may bring for those involved, the lawyer and political analyst Eduardo Dargent assured Efe that in political terms “the message is devastating” that leaves for Peruvians.

Vizcarra, who made the fight against corruption the flag of his regimeHe was considered by many citizens as a politician with a “longer term” vision than others and now, Dargent considered, they have encountered a person “of an indescribable level of smallness and infamy.”

“That does not make the other (politicians) good, I think that is something that some people want to say: we are all the same, or we were the good guys “, said the analyst.

However, the impact of knowing that politicians, officials and scientists “also had very poor moral standards” cannot be ignored and have now offered “justifications so poor, so sad, so loaded with privileges” that “it is really regrettable”. He said.

China

In the midst of this scenario of internal crisis, and faced with some questions about the process of purchasing Sinopharm vaccines, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Allan Wagner, emphasized that will take “personal letters on the matter” to seek to “maintain the climate of trust” in relations with China.

Wagner assured that Sinopharm “is a very important supplier of vaccines” for Peru, who already received 1 million doses from the Chinese pharmaceutical, with which members of the health personnel are being vaccinated, and “it is expected that before the end of the month that contract will be already defined” to acquire the other 24 million.

Beyond that, the Peruvian Foreign Minister admitted that the discovery of the vaccination in secret “affects the soul of the country” and damages the “credibility of its institutions”, even more so in “the very complicated circumstances” faced with the pandemic. that has already left more than 1.2 infected and 43,800 deceased in the country.

For Wagner, an experienced and prestigious diplomat who has left his winter quarters to assume, at the age of 79, the leadership of Peruvian diplomacy for the third time, the authorities now have to “react” and show “absolute transparency and accountability.”

He considered that, in this way, it will be possible to “restore trust and move forward” with citizens, something that “will only be achieved through the truth.”

Source: EFE

PB