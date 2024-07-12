The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCPR) has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.75% for the second consecutive meeting. In a statement, the institution said that further rate movements will depend on new information on inflation, but it highlighted that inflation excluding food and energy continued to “show some persistence.”

The bank acknowledged that inflation and inflation expectations are showing signs of moving toward the target, and that global inflationary pressures are easing. The BCRP’s next decision will be on August 8.



#Peru #base #interest #rate #unchanged