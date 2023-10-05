Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 20:55

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) cut interest rates by 25 basis points, to 7.25%, reducing the pace of cuts after having reduced its rates by 50 basis points at the last meeting in September. The BC also warns that the decision does not necessarily imply more cuts and highlights that the future of rates is conditioned by data.

In an official statement, the BCRP points out that the country’s inflation reduced from 5.6% to 5.0% between August and September, in the annual comparison, while its core fell from 3.8% to 3.0%, in the same comparison. . “Both indicators have been decreasing since the beginning of 2023, but remain above the upper limit of the inflation target range.”

The monetary authority’s projection is that inflation will continue to slow down and reach the target in 2024, supported by the moderation in international prices and the reversal of supply shocks in the agricultural sector. However, the BCRP recognizes risks associated with climate factors. “The shocks resulting from social conflicts and coastal El Niño had a greater impact than expected on economic activity and domestic demand,” says the statement.

“The growth prospects for global economic activity point to moderation. Furthermore, the global risk remains due to the effects of restrictive monetary policy in advanced economies, lower growth in China and international conflicts”, points out the BC.

The next monetary meeting will take place on November 9th.