The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) cut the basic interest rate by 25 basis points, to 6.25%. In the statement, however, the monetary authority emphasizes that the decision does not imply a “cycle of successive interest rate reductions”.

The note also informs that today's decision was motivated by a reduction in inflation in January, which allowed the price rise to enter the upper limit of the institution's inflation objective, of 2% per year. Parallel to this, a new decrease was recorded in inflation expectations for a year from now, which puts it even closer to the objective.

The next monetary meeting will take place on March 7.



#Peru #cuts #basic #interest #rate #basis #points #year