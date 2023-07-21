I have already referred in this newspaper to the ongoing processes of destruction of democracy in Latin America. And, within them, the serious and ascending democratic crisis in Peru, which has been expressed, among other things, in events such as the massive protest on Wednesday the 19th. In an at times cartoonish dynamic -due to the grotesqueness of decisions and measures that only aggravate the crisis- the damaged Peruvian institutions are subjected to an incessant process of systematic demolition from within (EL PAÍS, 03/03/2023).

There are, by the way, precedents in the last decades of stages of loss of democracy in Peru. The regime of Alberto Fujimori stands out, who, since his self-coup in 1992, demolished judicial independence, that of the public ministry, that of the electoral system, as well as essential components of the rule of law, to the extreme of having a death squad, the Colina Group. It also opened the way for a phenomenon of corruption unprecedented in the 20th century, sustained in impunity by an intervened judiciary and the complicit silence of the then National Prosecutor.

The restoration of democracy from November 2000, with the Government of Valentín Paniagua, paved the way for the recovery of judicial independence and other institutions that had been intervened. An independent and efficient electoral system was restored and still exists. This evolution, after which Peru went through a long period of economic growth, seems to be coming to an end.

There are, however, important differences between the demolition of democracy in the 1990s and the current process. On the one hand, Alberto Fujimori carried out an open coup to control all power, while today we are facing a gangrenous process, of constant bombardment from within without apparent interruption of the Constitution. On the other hand, Fujimori had a certain social legitimacy at an early stage. Both for control of the brutal hyperinflation inherited and for his response to the terrorist actions of Sendero Luminoso. Now the demolition is carried out with almost non-existent social legitimacy (Congress is rejected by 90% of the country, according to the latest polls and an executive that is close to those levels).

However, both political processes have something essential in common: corroding the division and balance of powers -until ending them- and the vocation of crushing the institutions. For example, the current Congress chose members of the Constitutional Court (TC) in an obscure process, ignoring the most basic standards of transparency and citizen participation. In return, the majority of this recomposed TC modified jurisprudence sustained over time on the control of political power, applying the untenable criterion that justice cannot exercise control actions over the political power of Congress, going back to times before Montesquieu of the 18th century.

Zero check and balances, So, and the faculty -and obligation- of each one of the powers of the State to control the other branches, thus preventing one of them from becoming too powerful. In the crosshairs of the prevailing dark power is also the electoral system, whose organs have demonstrated independence and the ability to conduct effective electoral processes and are recognized by all observers and countries. Within these bodies, it is the president of the National Election Jury, Jorge Luis Salas Arenas, who receives the most fire, from Congress and from a vociferous and violent extremist group that has come to generate death threats against Salas Arenas about which there does not seem to be any sign of effective action from a Prosecutor’s Office that seems to prefer to look in another direction.

Another attack by Congress against the balance of powers: the arbitrary dismissal, a few weeks ago, of a Supreme Prosecutor -Zoraida Ávalos-, with whose jurisdictional decisions they do not coincide. The justification and support for said dismissal are constitutionally unsustainable. And other institutions follow on the menu. Congress now aims to intervene the few remaining independent institutions, such as the electoral bodies and the National Board of Justice (JNJ), a constitutional entity in charge of nothing less than the appointment and evaluation of judges and prosecutors.

The respected independent journalism entity publiceye has accurately titled this week: “Investigation against JNJ escalates against balance of powers.” The independence with which the JNJ has been acting is already costing it political denunciations from congressmen. And, incredible as it may seem, even a complaint filed by none other than the National Prosecutor herself against the JNJ, when it is precisely the Prosecutor who has been the subject of at least three investigations in the JNJ for very serious, delicate and even potentially criminal matters. Most analysts interpret that what is sought with this “pliers” -Congress + Prosecutor of the Nation- is to “clear” the table, as soon as possible, of an independent JNJ.

Peru is on the verge of a limit situation, since the sustained authoritarian disasters have intensified the political crisis and have added to it a serious social crisis, to the detriment of an institutionality that was already seriously corroded. This is already taking its toll on the country’s climate, and even on the economic outlook. The massive mobilizations carried out in different parts of the country this Wednesday the 19th send an additional message in the face of a democratic system that is eroding day by day from within.

Certainly, there are immediate and logical responses to this crisis. A very clear one is the advancement of the general elections. But the truth, regardless of whether this occurs or not, the lack of substantive dialogue, and the almost zero recognition of those in power, puts the country in a worrying situation of upward collision. Perhaps the only immediate response is the promotion of dialogue and the recomposition of the Government; That alone would seem like the way to give oxygen to a society that is being suffocated.