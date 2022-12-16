Peru: at least 5,000 tourists stranded in Cusco due to protests

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Protests in favor of Castillo.
Paolo Aguilar / EFE
Protests in favor of Castillo.
According to official figures, 18 people have been killed in demonstrations throughout the country.
December 16, 2022, 12:02 PM
Some 5,000 tourists are stranded in the city of Cusco due to roadblocks due to protests demanding the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and the advancement of elections in Peru, the mayor of Machu Picchu said on Friday.
“There are 5,000 tourists stranded in the city of Cusco, they are in their hotels waiting for the flights to be reactivated,” Darwin Baca, mayor of the neighboring district of Machu Picchu, who is also in Cusco without warning, told AFP. be able to travel Until this Friday the city’s airport was still closed.
The death toll from protests in Peru calling for the release of the ousted president and the advancement of the elections rose to 18 this Friday, after a confrontation between the military and protesters, according to official information released on Friday.
On Thursday an attempt to take over the Ayacucho airport (south) was contained by the Army.
(Developing)
