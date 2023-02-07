Since Sunday afternoon, February 5, the southern region of the South American country has suffered landslides that have destroyed hundreds of buildings, affected another thousand and claimed the lives of around 40 civilians, according to local media reports. The state of emergency was proclaimed in some towns, while deputies urged the prime minister to enable an airlift to help the victims. In addition, there are fifteen injured so far.

Desperation continues in Peru this Tuesday, February 7, after landslides hit several towns in Arequipa, where local media report 40 deaths at the moment, while rescue operations continue to reach the buried civilians.

The authorities maintain the increase in the figures with prudence, but there are also 20 missing due to the ‘huaicos’ that occurred on Sunday afternoon that already affected more than 1,000 homes in Camaná.

The consequences of the avalanche escalate the difficulty of access to the damaged areas. There are at least three kilometers of access road to these towns that are underground and it is the only land route to reach an area dedicated to informal mining.

Different localities of Arequipa were conditioned. The Government promulgated the state of emergency in the district of Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel, where the mayor explained that 1,000 homes were buried. While Secocha, Miski -the most affected- and San Martín are the sectors most affected by the landslides.

In addition to material and human losses, the landslides also affect close to 20,000 citizens who were left without drinking water and food. The isolation of the routes forms a complex panorama to satisfy the basic needs of thousands of Peruvians.

The Government has reacted by sending air support, supplying water and blankets, but the amount is insufficient. Civilians who survived this catastrophe detailed that some were able to sleep in hotels, but a large number of residents had to spend the night on the street.

They announce the shipment of tons of humanitarian aid

The technical secretary of Civil Defense of Valcárcel said in a dialogue with the Peruvian media ‘RPP’ that the twenty deaths in the town were caused by the force of the flood. While five people are also missing after being dragged while traveling in their truck.

This Tuesday morning, the Ministry of the Interior reported the shipment of 4.5 tons of humanitarian aid, which includes 250 kilos of medicines and other medical supplies. Along with these supplies, ten health professionals and seven Reactive Disaster Risk Management technicians also traveled.

The delivery, detailed the Ministry, was in charge of President Dina Boluarte, accompanied by other officials, such as the person in charge of the Defense portfolio, Jorge Chávez Cresta.

