At least 20 people died and another 33 were injured after an interprovincial transport bus He fell into an abyss about 100 meters deep in a rural area of ​​the province of Pataz, in northern Peru, official sources reported Thursday.

According to information released by the Regional Health Management and the official Andean agency, the accident occurred during the afternoon of last Wednesday in a section of the road known as Culebrillabetween the Andean towns of Tayabamba and Huancaspata.

The bus traveled from the Tayabamba district to the city of Trujillo, the capital of La Libertad, located some 340 kilometers away, on the Peruvian coast.

Local media reported that the road was in poor condition and full of mudso apparently the driver lost control and could not prevent the vehicle from going off the road before falling into the abyss doing several turns of the bell.

The Regional Health Management reported that brigade members and health workers arrived in ambulances sent from hospitals in the towns of Tayabamba, Santiago de Challas and Huancaspata. In the rescue tasks of the victims they also collaborated people living nearby, while the injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

The accident is being investigated by the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office.whose representatives arrived at the place to carry out the corresponding procedures and expert reports.

Although accidents of this type decreased in Peru due to the restrictions imposed to face the covid-19 epidemic, with the reactivation of economic activities Several events have been reported again in various locations in the country.

Until before the health emergency, it was common for accidents to occur with numerous victims, caused mostly by the poor condition of the roads and the vehicle fleet, the rugged geography of the Andes or the recklessness of drivers.

EFE

