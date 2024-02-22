The Peruvian Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, confirmed this Thursday that the Government aspires to replicate El Salvador's prison model in his countrywhose prison infrastructure he described as “adequate, modern and efficient”, despite complaints from human rights organizations.

“Prison logistics in this country (…) has become an adequate, modern and efficient infrastructure for, above all, the most violent and most dangerous prisoners to attend,” Otárola explained in a press conference.

(You can read: What is known about the kidnapping in Chile of a former Venezuelan political prisoner, an opponent of Maduro?).

In this regard, he explained that The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Eduardo Arana, has gone to the Central American country to learn first-hand about this policy and also to “have joint meetings with the justice sector of El Salvador about the viability of these prisons” that they wish to “implement in Peru.”

“Hopefully we can implement (these prisons) here in Peru,” said the Chief of Staff, before ensuring that the Andean country suffers from “prison overpopulation.”

In Peru, according to the data you offered, there are almost 100,000 prisonershalf of which have no sentence.

“We are very concerned about those prisoners for violent crimes who could continue from prison directing messages and criminal organizations for extortion,” he concluded.

According to official data, Since March 2022, more than 75,100 people have been arrested in El Salvadoraccused of being gang members or collaborators, of which more than 7,000 people were released on parole.

Among Salvadoran prisons, the so-called Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot)a prison inaugurated on January 31, 2022 to house 40,000 gang members convicted or detained in the context of the controversial emergency regime measure.

(Also: Bolsonaro and 22 collaborators appear before the Police for alleged coup plot).

This regime was implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele to combat these gangs.

The prison operates at 30% of its capacity and does not record deaths inside, according to information provided by the prison authorities in October 2023.

To date, the total number of gang members in jail is unknown.

El Cecot is located in the central town of Tecoluca, more than 75 kilometers from the capital San Salvador, and is a labyrinth of concrete, iron, asphalt and steel guarded by prison guards and soldiers from towers more than 15 meters high.

El Cecot is located in the central town of Tecoluca, more than 75 kilometers from the capital San Salvador.

(Keep reading: Video: case of woman declared dead alerted nurses due to involuntary movements).

The organization Amnesty International (AI) expressed, a few days after the inauguration of the prison, its concern and warned of the continuity of human rights violations.

The prison facility, which drew criticism from the opposition and national and international human rights entities, was built in the context of the emergency regime, which suspends constitutional guarantees and which has become the main action of the Government of Bukele against the gangs.

EFE

More news

Broad support from G20 countries for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Supreme Court of Brazil will judge the Police leadership for the 2023 coup plot

Gaza and Ukraine: the issues that marked the start of the G20 meeting in Brazil